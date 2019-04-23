‘Black-ish’ Star Tracee Ellis Ross Shakes Her Booty In A Cheetah Print Bikini On Instagram

Tracee Ellis Ross is putting her amazing body on display all over her Instagram page.

The Black-ish star, 46, is enjoying some fun in the sun in an Instagram video she posted on Monday. In the post, Ross is sitting poolside in a brown, cheetah print bikini, a floppy tan hat while rocking a bare face. The actress was smiling while dancing along to “Soulmate” from singer Lizzo’s recent album, Cuz I Love You. The photo was shared with Ross’ 6.4 million followers and received more than 1 million views on the photo-sharing site. The actress also received more than 5,000 comments from her followers.

“Get it girl,” commented actress Angela Bassett on Instagram.

“Best Body on the planet Au Natural= good genes, good eating, and good workouts!!” exclaimed another commenter.

Ross also credited Lizzo in her caption and the two women exchanged admiration for each other under Ross’ post. The Inquisitr previously shared that the singer’s third album became the number one album in the country when it debuted on Friday, April 19. The album reportedly beat Beyonce’s Homecoming Live album in its debut weekend.

This is one of Ross’ many times flaunting her age-defying body on social media. On Sunday, April 21, the Girlfriends star also posted two Instagram photos of herself glistening in the sun while wearing fuschia lipstick. Her dark hair is also pulled back as more than 1,000 of her followers commented in admiration of the star.

“I love how u love sun,” commented The Real host Jeannie Mai.

“I love your life! I’m living mine through yours!” exclaimed another follower, followed by heart emojis.

In addition to showing off her curves, the actress is also using her social media space to share upcoming episodes of her ABC hit show. In addition to Black-ish has already been renewed for Season 6, a spinoff based on Ross’ character Rainbow Johnson is also in the works. Entertainment Weekly recently shared the first look of the upcoming 1980s-set episode of Black-Ish, which will be the backdoor to Rainbow’s spinoff. The cast of the spinoff is reportedly set to star former Champions star Anders Holm and The Haves and the Have Nots‘ Tika Sumpter as the parents of a young Rainbow. Young Bow will be played by Arica Himmel, who has held roles both on television and off-broadway.

Refinery 29 that Ross also quietly lent her voice to her Black-ish co-star Marsai Martin’s film Little, which she stars in and executive produced. Ross reportedly played the role of HomeGirl, Hall and Martin’s character’s “Google Home-esque” invention, in the film.