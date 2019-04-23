‘Game Of Thrones’ Season 8: What Was The Significance Of The Song That Podrick Sang?

Could the song foreshadow what will happen regarding Jon Snow and Daenerys Targaryen's romance?

HBO has been known to throw in plenty of musical Easter eggs to their hit epic fantasy series, Game of Thrones. Be it via actual songs or by adding musicians into the cast, the show is filled with hidden gems for discerning music fans. However, the last musical Easter egg may have more significance than viewers first thought.

SPOILER ALERT: This article discusses Episode 2 of HBO’s Game of Thrones Season 8. Please proceed with caution if you have not yet viewed this episode and wish to avoid spoilers.

On Episode 2 of HBO’s Game of Thrones Season 8, Tyrion Lannister (Peter Dinklage) requested a song. At first, no one offered to sing. However, Podrick (Daniel Portman) eventually started singing. The song was about a girl called Jenny and, for fans of the book series the TV show is based on, it was certainly revealing.

According to Vox, the song is called Jenny’s Song.

“High in the halls of the kings who are gone,” Podrick sang.

“Jenny would dance with her ghosts. The ones she had lost and the ones she had found. The ones who had loved her the most.”

While it appears to just be a random song that Podrick plucked from his memory, Vox also points out that it may represent some significant foreshadowing.

Helen Sloan / HBO

In the book series, the song is actually about Jenny of Oldstones and her prince, Duncan Targaryen. The remainder of the song tells of their love. It is a story that sees Duncan Targaryen (who is actually Daenerys’ uncle) giving up the throne to Aerys II, which is Daenerys’ father in the TV series. He does this by marrying Jenny instead of engaging in a political marriage like his parents expected of him.

While you might think it is a song about the joys of love, it is actually about a terrible loss at one of the Targaryen castles in the book series on which Game of Thrones is based. This castle was lost to fire and among the dead was Jenny’s precious Duncan. Hence why the song is about Jenny’s ghosts.

Of course, with Daenerys (Emilia Clarke) finding out in Episode 2 of Game of Thrones Season 8 that Jon Snow (Kit Harington) is actually Aegon Targaryen, the song suddenly shows more significance. Will Daenerys and Jon’s romance mirror that of Jenny and Duncan’s? If so, will Jon step away from his claim to the throne for love? Only by tuning into future episodes of Game of Thrones will these answers be revealed.

As an extra bonus, for those who noticed that Episode 2 of Game of Thrones Season 8 ended with the same song, merely sung by someone else, that someone else was not other than Florence + the Machine.

Season 8 of Game of Thrones returns to HBO with Episode 3 on Sunday, April 28, at 9 p.m. ET.