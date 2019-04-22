Meghan McCain And Joy Behar Got Super Heated Over Trump On Monday’s ‘The View’

Apparently the ladies of The View weren’t taking their week off from the show to rest and relax, because the tension was as high as ever on Monday’s show. Meghan McCain and Joy Behar got into a screaming match over the Mueller report that forced Whoopi Goldberg to send the show to commercial to cut off the intense exchange, according to Too Fab.

It all started when the topic of the Mueller report, which was released in a redacted version last week, came up. Sunny Hostin said that she felt the Mueller report had some interesting information in it, while McCain and co-host Abby Huntsman both dismissed the report as more of what they already knew. That’s when Behar pointed out that Donald Trump’s ratings had dropped since the report became public, suggesting that it contains enough negative new information that it is impacting the way people view the president.

“Then what’s the problem?” McCain replied. “So he’s the worst president in history. According to our legal analyst, there’s so much in this report that is damning and whatever. Then what’s the problem? Why is everyone so nervous about 2020? If this is just a nail in the coffin…”

Behar cut her off, saying that people are concerned that the Russians will once again attempt to sway the election in order to help Trump win.

“Because we’re afraid the Russians will steal the election again, that’s why,” Behar said.

McCain wasn’t buying it.

“But to me, that sounds irrational. That’s an irrational answer,” she said.

So Behar pushed McCain, asking her what she believed the right answer was. McCain replied that it was swaying voters in the Midwest. She said that Democrats ignored the voters in the middle of the country by not taking Trump as a real threat and by demonizing conservatives.

The ladies jumped on McCain, saying that even if the report didn’t show that Trump worked with the Russians, that doesn’t mean he didn’t, and Hostin adding to the conversation with a list of things Trump had done wrong.

“I accepted the Magnitsky Award in London on behalf of my father,” McCain defended herself. “I’m someone who has been speaking out against Russia, by the way.”

Behar kept talking, but McCain pushed back, demanding that she be able to finish her thought. At that point, Goldberg cut into the conversation and sent the show to commercial in order to cut the increasingly heated argument off. McCain continued to yell even as the show’s music played out.