‘The Young And The Restless’ Spoilers Weekly Video Preview: Remembering Neil Winters

The Young and the Restless spoilers weekly video preview reveals a heartbreaking week ahead in Genoa City. As family and friends learn that Neil Winters died, they gather to express their grief and remember the way he touched their lives.

The Inquisitr reported that Devon (Bryton James) will find Neil (Kristoff St. John) dead, and Devon returns to Society to tell Lily (Christel Khalil) and the rest of his family and friends. They gather around in disbelief to support Devon and Lily as they begin their lives without their father.

Nikki Newman (Melody Thomas Scott) credits Neil with helping save her life. The Newman matriarch says she isn’t even sure if she’d be alive right now if it weren’t for Neil and the role he played in helping her overcome of alcoholism and struggles with sobriety. The extraordinary man touched the lives of so many people during the 29 years he lived in Genoa City.

At one time, Neil was Victor’s (Eric Braeden) right-hand man at Newman Enterprises, and Victor is clearly devastated to learn of Neil’s death. Similarly, Ashley (Eileen Davidson) who had a romantic relationship with Neil last year that she put on hold when she moved to Paris, is in tears over his death. She reveals that she thought Neil would always be there.

Jack (Peter Bergman), who ran the Abbott-Winters Foundation with Neil, talks at his funeral. Jack says that “Neil didn’t just touch lives. He saved lives.” His work with the foundation helped many people who struggled with addiction in Genoa City throughout the years. Friends and family of the Winters patriarch cry as they remember the man who was so dear to so many.

Neil’s brother Malcolm (Shemar Moore) admits that he does not want to think about a world without Neil Winters in it. Malcolm gives the eulogy at Neil’s funeral and says a fond farewell to the brother he loved.

Genoa City will struggle as they lay Neil Winters to rest, and things will never be the same without him. Devon and Lily will need time to heal after losing their father, and hopefully, their strong relationships with friends and family will help get them through the dark days ahead.

Y&R says goodbye to Neil and actor Kristoff St. John in the storyline, which runs through Friday. Next Monday, an unscripted episode airs remembering the actor, who died suddenly of heart disease complicated by alcohol in his home on Sunday, February 3.