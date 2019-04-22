Lori Loughlin Reportedly Feels Pressured To Plead Guilty In College Scandal

Lori Loughlin reportedly feels a ton of pressure to protect her daughters, Bella and Olivia Jade, from the college admissions scandal that she’s currently wrapped up in.

According to People Magazine, Lori Loughlin is considering changing her not guilty plea and admitting her guilt in the scandal in order to keep her daughters from possibly being hit with charges as well.

“Lori will not do anything to put her daughters in harm’s way. She is like a mama bear when it comes to the girls, and she will do whatever she has to do to protect them from prosecution, especially malicious prosecution. Her top priority in all of this is to protect her daughters,” an insider tells the outlet.

“The prosecution could easily charge the daughters in an attempt to get them [Loughlin and Giannulli] to plead guilty, but investigators have not disclosed any information that they may or may not have that would implicate either one of the daughters,” the source added.

As many fans already know, Lori and her husband, fashion designer Mossimo Giannulli, allegedly paid $500,000 to bribe college coaches to claim their daughters were recruited rowing athletes, which helped them land spots at the University of Southern California.

Meanwhile, both Lori Loughlin and Mossimo Giannulli have refused to take plea deals and have pleaded not guilty on the charges of mail and wire fraud, and have since been hit with money laundering charges as well.

The insider goes on to reveal that Loughlin feels like there may be no good way out of the situation. The couple is now worried that prosecution could charge their daughters in an attempt to coax Lori and Mossimo to plead guilty in the scandal.

Currently, the pair is facing up to 20 years in prison if they are convicted and punished to the full extent of the law.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Lori’s closest friends allegedly blame her husband for getting her mixed up in the college admissions scandal.

Sources told Us Weekly last week that Loughlin’s friends don’t like Giannulli, and that they feel bad for her because they think that Mossimo may have concocted the entire situation.

Meanwhile, dozens of others have been charged in the scandal, including actress Felicity Huffman, who took a plea deal earlier this month and released a public apology for her actions.

CNN reports that prosecutors want up to 10 months behind bars for Huffman.

Lori Loughlin and Mossimo Giannulli are staying quiet about the scandal for now, but all eyes will be on them as the case begins to progress.