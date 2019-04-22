Nancy Lee Grahn Hints She Got Married, Sends ‘General Hospital’ Fans Into A Frenzy With Instagram Snap

General Hospital star Nancy Lee Grahn shared a big tease with her Instagram followers over the weekend and it has her fans buzzing. GH fans know that Grahn’s character of Alexis has been married a few times, although ultimately she has been rather unlucky in love. However, it looks like she may have embarked upon her first marriage in real life.

Grahn shared a post on Instagram that showed her holding up a glittery “happily ever after” decoration. The General Hospital star added just a coy caption, and people started congratulating her while questioning whether the post meant what people suspected it meant.

Those who have followed Grahn’s time on General Hospital probably know that she does have one daughter, Kate, who was born in 1998. Nancy hasn’t been married before, but those who follow her social media pages may have picked up on the fact that she has seemingly had a beau for a while now.

The 62-year-old actress recently posted a short video clip to her Instagram page referencing her “live in love” and how her guest house has been turned into a recording studio. Another Instagram post earlier this month showed a musician in a bar performing, and she mentioned that the dreamy guy she was watching gave her the necklace that she has been wearing in General Hospital scenes as Alexis for the past couple of months.

Other than the fact that Nancy’s significant other is a musician who plays the guitar, General Hospital fans don’t seem to know much about him. Grahn hasn’t been one to post romantic selfies and tag her beau, but now that she’s teased people with what would appear to be a hint at a wedding having happened, fans are going back to look for hints in her past posts.

Even though Grahn didn’t explicitly say that she got married, that appears to be what most of her Instagram followers are presuming. The comment section of her post was filled with congratulatory notes although many added that they wanted more details and photos.

Loading...

Nancy doesn’t appear to have commented on any of the congratulatory notes, which one would think she’d have done if she hadn’t been coyly revealing exciting news of a personal nature. General Hospital fans will be keeping a close eye on her social media pages in hopes of confirmation, and it’s clear that whether she just got married or this was referring something else, Grahn is quite happy these days.

Alexis may still be struggling to find her lasting love on General Hospital, but it looks like Nancy Lee Grahn has found the right guy for her in the real world. Fans are thrilled for her and are hoping she’ll share more news soon.