LeAnn Rimes Clarifies ‘Awkward’ Easter Photo With Husband Eddie Cibrian And His Ex, Brandi Glanville

The unlikely trio spent Easter together as a blended family.

LeAnn Rimes has made peace with her husband’s ex-wife, and they have the “awkward” Easter photo to prove it. The 36-year-old singer happily posed with husband Eddie Cibrian, his two sons Mason and Jake, and his ex-wife — Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Brandi Glanville — for a family Easter photo.

While everyone in the blended family was smiling in the holiday pic, Rimes’ caption had fans confused. The Grammy nominee captioned the snap by describing it as an “awkward family Easter photo/Christmas card.”

The star later clarified that she meant the way the blended family was standing in the photo was awkward, not the fact that they were all together. Rimes added that spending Easter with the mom of Cibrian’s kids is “not awkward at all.”

Brandi Glanville did not comment on LeAnn Rimes’ photo, but she did post a photo of Eddie Cibrian and their son, Jake, during an Easter morning outing at a Malibu eatery. In the caption, Brandi noted how much her 12-year-old son looks like his dad. The reality star and author later shared an Instagram photo of herself with her sons at Easter dinner, describing her boys as “the two loves of my life.”

You can see LeAnn Rimes and Brandi Glanville’s Easter photos below.

A friendly family Easter has been a long time coming for LeAnn Rimes and Brandi Glanville. The two women have been engaged in a bitter feud ever since Rimes and Cibrian allegedly had an affair while the actor was still married to Glanville. During the height of their feud, the reality star routinely blasted LeAnn Rimes for posting photos of her kids — Mason and Jake — on social media, while calling herself their “bonus” mom. Glanville once called the singer “unstable.”

Loading...

But in 2016, Brandi Glanville told Us Weekly that she and Eddie and LeAnn realized they needed to “focus on [their sons] and get over our bulls**t.” On SiriusXM’s Conversations with Maria Menounos, Brandi revealed that the trio decided to team up as one unit — after years of public fighting — for the sake of the kids.

“We have to be a unit, three of us,” Glanville said, according to Entertainment Tonight. “As the kids are getting older… it made the three of us, Eddie, LeAnn and myself, realize we have to be together on this.”

“I think that LeAnn finally realizes that I don’t want [her] man. That’s all done, but we can all still get along and be friends, and so we are.”

While there was still a bit of social media sparring — even after her declaration of friendship with LeAnn Rimes — last August the former enemies seemed to make amends for good. Glanville posted a smiling Instagram selfie of her and Rimes at her son’s birthday bash, and captioned the pic by telling fans there was finally “peace” between her and her longtime nemesis.