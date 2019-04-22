Justin Bieber Joins Ariana Grande At Coachella, Performs For The First Time In Years

Justin Bieber shocked Coachella attendees with a return to the stage after two years, performing alongside Ariana Grande during her final appearance as the music and arts festival’s headliner. The singer performed his hit “Sorry” alongside Grande.

Elle Magazine reported that Bieber said that he didn’t plan on returning to the stage in any capacity so soon, much less performing in front of Coachella’s large audience alongside Grande, whom his manager Scooter Braun also represents.

“I haven’t been on stage in like, two years,” he said, reported Elle. “I came out here, I had no idea I’d be on this stage tonight. Absolutely no idea.”

“So anyway, this is my first time on stage in like, two years. So I had to get my groove back, I have to get my swag back, you know what I’m saying. So thank you so much, Coachella. Thank you much to Ariana Grande. Thank you so much, man, and by the way, album coming soon.”

This is not the first time Bieber teased upcoming new music. He posted on Instagram in March that he was coming up with a “kicka** album ASAP.”

Another video of Justin performing 'Sorry' with Ariana Grande at the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival in Indio, California. (April 21) pic.twitter.com/0gfCbEb5nr — Bieber-news (@yourbiebernews) April 22, 2019

He also revealed that he was putting his wife Hailey Baldwin and his health above his career, noting that he had given so much of himself to the public throughout his teenage years that he needed to address the underlying issues as to why he was so unhappy toward the end of his last tour called “Purpose.”

[More] Justin and Ariana Grande performing at the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival in Indio, California. (April 21) pic.twitter.com/oO53Yx7sPs — Bieber-news HQ (@BiebernewsHQ) April 22, 2019

Bieber canceled the remaining dates of that tour, leaving concertgoers unhappy, citing personal issues and exhaustion as the reason he could not finish the tour. He also said on Instagram that he does not want to “fall apart” and is looking to “sustain his marriage,” and one day become “the father I want to be.”

Loading...

Bieber married model Hailey Baldwin in September 2018. The couple was wed in New York City Hall with plans to have a larger reception as well as a religious ceremony for family and friends, rumored to be sometime this year.

“They’re working with the schedules of all their friends and family to make sure they can be surrounded by the people they love,” a source told People. “There’s no real rush.”

The Cut reported that the model has already chosen her bridal party for her formal wedding ceremony. She stated that her sister Alaia would be her bridesmaid and that Justin’s little sister would be the couple’s flower girl.