Lala Kent And Randall Emmett Visit His Childhood Home As They Set 2020 Wedding Date In Miami

Lala and her fiancé will tie the knot next year.

Lala Kent and her fiance, Randall Emmett, traveled to Miami last week to celebrate Spring Break in the area with Emmett’s family and two kids, London and Rylee.

As they enjoyed a waterfront home with Emmett’s family, the Vanderpump Rules star and her partner were said to be scoping out wedding venues in hopes of setting a date and around the same time, they visited a location that is very special to the movie producer.

On Instagram, Emmett shared a photo of himself and Kent and explained the significance of the location to his fans and followers.

“I took boo [Lala Kent] back to where it all started in Miami,” he wrote. “The house I was born and raised in! Thank you mom and dad [Leslee Strauss Emmett] for a blessed childhood!”

Prior to her trip to Florida, Kent confirmed to Us Weekly magazine that she and her fiancé will be setting a date by the end of this month. As fans will recall, the couple was previously enjoying their time as an engaged pair following his September proposal in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico.

“By the end of this month, we’ll have a date for next year. And then it’ll be real,” Kent said of her future nuptials. “We’ll know there’s a date we have to start planning.”

Also during her interview with Us Weekly magazine earlier this month, Kent said her fiancé is her “savior,” her “support system,” and her “rock.”

“Everything that I could possibly want in a man I have,” she gushed. “Randall’s the one that has been picking me up off the floor so I can’t imagine my life without him.”

Kent and Emmett began dating in 2016.

Kent and Emmett have been sharing a ton of special moments with one another on their Instagram pages over the past several months but when it comes to Vanderpump Rules, Emmett has never been seen and has no plans to join the series in the future. That said, Kent will continue to speak of her partner on the show and when it comes to wedding planning, fans will likely start seeing the reality star and actress begin planning for her big day on the show’s eighth season, which has yet to be officially confirmed by Bravo TV.

To see more of Kent and her co-stars, don’t miss new episodes of Vanderpump Rules Season 7 on Monday nights at 9 p.m. on Bravo TV.