Prince William And Prince Harry Are Reportedly ‘Desperate To Avoid Each Other’

Prince Harry and Prince William had always reportedly had a close relationship forged by the dual forces of their positions as royals and the tragic death of their mother, Princess Diana.

However, when The Daily Mail interviewed body language expert Judi James to examine the two brothers’ behavior over Easter, she was shocked at the tension between the pair.

“Watching them at the Easter service was almost like watching strangers.”

James suggested that much of the hostility was with Prince Harry, who seemed “desperate to avoid” his older brother.

“With Meghan about to give birth soon, Harry was by himself but there were no signs of him joining up with William and Kate on arrival or leaving the church. If anything Harry appeared to avoid his brother.”

James pointed out that Harry made sure to walk far ahead of his brother when the party made the procession to the church. She also noticed that after the service, Prince Harry was talking cheerfully with his cousin Zara Tindall and did not appear to include Prince William in the conversation.

Perhaps to negate rumors of a rift between the pair, he instead seemed to address sister-in-law Kate for a brief comment. However, when William tried to join in, Harry reportedly walked away.

James also said that Prince Harry’s habit of touching his face is a defensive habit, which James called a “cut-off gesture,” and suggests the duke’s unease with the situation. The body language expert finished her analysis with a pessimistic conclusion.

“Watching them together would always make royal fans smile, but it is the current apparent lack of tie-signs and even subtler cues between the two that will sadly only add to rumors of a rift.”

The royals were attending an Easter service at St. George’s Chapel in Windsor. It was the same chapel that hosted the nuptials of Prince Harry and Princess Eugenie. The queen, who is head of the Anglican Church, also celebrated her 93rd birthday on the holiday.

The Royals attending Easter Service. Kirsty Wigglesworth / Getty Images

The Duchess of Sussex was not present, likely due to her late-stage pregnancy. Her due date is reportedly toward the end of April, and many bookies were predicting that she would give birth over the weekend.

Whispers of a rift between the two brothers have been circulating through the media for months. The feud has been rumored to be the cause of the two brothers splitting up their communication offices and the impetus for Meghan and Harry’s move to Frogmore Cottage.