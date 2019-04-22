Pink Will No Longer Share Photos Of Her Children On Social Media Due To Trolls

Alecia Moore, more commonly known as Pink, shared that she won’t be posting photos of her children to her social media pages anymore due to online negative trolls.

Last month, the “So What” hitmaker uploaded a picture of herself, her 2-year-old son Jameson, and her 7-year-old daughter Willow to Instagram showing them looking at a pelican. Her son was naked from the waist down and had his genitalia scribbled out, though she was still targeted by critics and negative users.

“There are two sides to this, I see. And one is, I didn’t even realize – I didn’t look at the picture that way. I looked at it, as there was a pelican that flew in. It spent two hours with us, which was incredible,” Music News quoted her saying in an interview on The Ellen DeGeneres Show.

The “Family Portrait” songstress explained that people labeled her as a bad parent and someone even threatened to call child services on her. This made the singer reconsider what she was going to post in the future.

“I cried, I cried so hard after that because I like to share my family. It’s the proudest moments in my whole life.”

“I won’t do it, I’m not posting pictures of them anymore. And I understand people saying, ‘You need to be more careful because you’re in the public eye and you should have thought of that,’ and they’re right but there’s a nice way to say that, there’s a kind way to be online,” she continued.

Recently, Pink uploaded a super cool throwback photo of herself from when she was just a newbie on the music scene that had all her fans go nostalgia crazy, which The Inquisitr reported.

On April 26, she will be dropping her eighth studio album, Hurts 2B Human. She revealed that the album will contain collaborations with Khalid, Cash Cash, Wrabel, and Chris Stapleton. The album will consist of 13 tracks, which The Inquisitr previously announced.

So far, the songs “Hustle,” “Can We Pretend” featuring Chris Stapleton, and the lead single “Walk Me Home” have been released from the campaign. “Walk Me Home” has peaked at No. 6 in Ireland, No. 8 in the U.K. and Switzerland, No. 11 in Australia, and No. 54 in the U.S. so far. Official Charts revealed that this single became her 20th single to enter the U.K. top 10.

It’s been nearly two decades since her first record, and Pink is still racking up platinum records and winning big awards. Her global tours prove that she is a modern day icon whose popularity shows no signs of slowing down.

On Instagram, Pink has over 5.9 million followers.