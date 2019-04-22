Brittany Cartwright Shows Off Weight Loss At Bridal Shower, Reveals Jax Taylor Wedding Date

See the latest photos of Brittany Cartwright's weight loss on Instagram.

Brittany Cartwright celebrated her bridal shower over the weekend and as she mingled with her friends and family members, she showed off just how much weight she’s lost ahead of her big day with Jax Taylor.

In a series of photos, some of which included the confirmation of the Vanderpump Rules couple’s wedding date, which is set for June 29 of this year, Cartwright was looking thin as she flaunted her figure in a tight gold dress with a white faux fur scarf.

Even fiancé Taylor couldn’t help but notice how stunning Cartwright looked during her party and shared a photo of her on his Instagram page with the caption, “My beautiful bride to be.” He then shared a second image of Cartwright in which she was seen holding up a sign that included her future last name of “Cauchi.”

“The Cauchis Est June 29, 2019,” the piece read.

Cartwright and Taylor became engaged in June of last year at one of his late father’s favorite restaurants in Malibu, California, Neptune’s Net. Since then, they have been planning a number of pre-wedding events, including the bridal shower, Cartwright’s bachelorette party, and Taylor’s bachelor party, as well as their upcoming wedding, which will take place at The Kentucky Castle in Versailles, Kentucky.

As fans well know, Cartwright is from Kentucky and initially met Taylor during a girls’ trip in Las Vegas years ago.

At the start of 2019, while celebrating the New Year with her Vanderpump Rules co-star Lala Kent and her fiancé, Randall Emmett, on Hibiscus Island in Miami, Florida, Cartwright shared a special post with her fans and followers in which she showcased her weight loss in a one-piece swimsuit.

Also in her post, Cartwright looked forward to the year ahead of her.

“In 2019 I’m getting MARRIED, I’m turning 30, and I’m going to make this year the best year yet… because ya know what!? We deserve it, and so do all of you!” she wrote. “Happy New Year guys! I have a lot of resolutions and I think it’s important to always work on yourself. (That’s one reason I’m posting this photo because I am proud of how much weight I have lost and how healthy and happy I feel!) but I’m still a work in progress and I plan to keep bettering myself each day! Cheers Y’all!”

To see more of Taylor, Cartwright, and their co-stars, don’t miss new episodes of Vanderpump Rules Season 7 on Monday nights at 9 p.m. on Bravo TV.