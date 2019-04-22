Cardi B Posts Adorable Family Picture Of Her, Offset, And Kulture On Instagram

Cardi B and Offset are celebrating Easter for the first time with their daughter, Kulture.

The “I Like It” rapper, 26, and her Migos member husband, 28, sported pastel colors alongside their daughter, 9-month-old Kulture Kiari, in a photo Cardi posted on Instagram Sunday. In her first Easter look, the couple’s baby is wearing a large flower headband and a white dress with hot pink flowers. Cardi is wearing hot pink as well, with a curve-hugging dress paired with white stilettos.

Offset decided to go for a collared, baby blue button-down with dark jeans and sneakers. The festive photo was shared with Cardi’s 43.2 million followers and received 2 million likes. The snap also received more than 13,000 comments from Cardi’s fans.

“God Bless This Beautiful Family Happy Easter,” one follower wrote.

“Happy Easter to you guys xo,” another follower chimed.

The couple’s daughter is currently just three months shy of her first birthday. Kulture was welcomed by the hip hop couple in July of 2018, and is the “Money” rapper’s first child. Offset also has three other children from previous relationships.

According to E! News, the small family shared more moments from Kulture’s first Easter on Instagram. Offset posted a video on Sunday of Kulture saying “dada” for the first time after her father coaxed her. The “Pure Water” rapper shared the moment with his 11.8 million followers on his Instagram Stories. Cardi reportedly shared with E! News in October of 2018 that her daughter is a “daddy’s girl.”

“Sometimes she be throwing tantrums and I be telling Offset when he’s on tour, ‘Oh my God this girl be throwing the craziest tantrums.’ Then when he come around, she doesn’t do it,” the Hustlers actress shared during her Fashion Nova x Cardi B launch. “She makes me look like a liar, or like I’m exaggerating.”

The couple has reportedly been going strong despite briefly separating in December of 2018. The two recently premiered their video for Offset’s “Clout” single from his Father of 4 album. The Inquisitr previously shared that the couple has purchased a Georgia neighborhood block for $200,000.

In addition to their partnerships, Offset has been supportive of his wife’s bustling career. E! News reports that Offset was by his wife’s side during her Coachella performance for the festival’s first weekend. Cardi performed at the festival alongside Selena Gomez, Ozuna, and DJ Snake where they performed “Taki Taki.” Cardi also supported her husband’s first solo album when it debuted back in February.