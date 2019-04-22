NBA Rumors: Karl-Anthony Towns To Hawks For Collins, Huerter, Prince & Draft Picks, ‘Bleacher Report’ Suggests

Will Karl-Anthony Towns demand a trade from the Timberwolves next summer?

Minnesota Timberwolves center Karl-Anthony Towns has established another outstanding performance in the 2018-19 NBA season which greatly helped him to earn his second NBA All-Star selection. In 77 games he played, Towns averaged 24.4 points, 12.4 rebounds, 3.4 assists, and 1.6 blocks on 51.8 percent shooting from the field and 40.0 percent shooting from beyond the arc. Unfortunately, despite posting incredible numbers almost every night, Towns was still unable to carry the Timberwolves to the Western Conference Playoffs this season.

Though the 2018-19 NBA seasons didn’t go as they expected, Karl-Anthony Towns still hasn’t shown any sign that he is planning to demand a trade from the Timberwolves next summer. However, crazy things do happen in the NBA, especially in the offseason, and there is a chance that Towns could finally realize that it’s time for him to leave Minnesota. Grant Hughes of Bleacher Report recently listed Towns as one of the NBA superstars who needed to be rescued from his current team.

Hughes suggested the Atlanta Hawks as a potential trade destination for Karl-Anthony Towns where he can team up with a very talented point guard, Trae Young. In the proposed trade deal by Bleacher Report, the Hawks will be sending John Collins, Kevin Huerter, Taurean Prince, their own 2019 first-round pick, and the Dallas Mavericks’ 2019 first-round pick to the Timberwolves in exchange for Towns. The deal works on ESPN‘s NBA Trade Machine.

“Towns is the most dynamic offensive big man in the league, and he’d pair with Young in an unguardable pick-and-pop combination. Just as importantly, the attention Towns would draw in isolation and on the block would free Young to sprint around off the ball. Defenses would have to pay full attention to both, which would basically be impossible. Obviously, the Hawks have to surrender a mint to get their superstar. And it’s tough to imagine Atlanta short-circuiting its deliberate rebuild this early; it’d feel like skipping several important steps. But…who cares? We (and the Hawks) get KAT and Young together for at least a half-decade.”

Why Karl Anthony-Towns IG Model Girlfriend Kawa Andrade is Happy He Missed The Playoffs (Pics-Vids-IG Story) https://t.co/nJ64TjyLHU pic.twitter.com/bQhdQ6WABJ — Robert Littal (@BSO) April 12, 2019

The Hawks will definitely need to give up lots of valuable trade assets to bring Karl-Anthony Towns to Atlanta, but his arrival will undeniably make them a more exciting team to watch in the 2019-20 NBA season. As Hughes noted, the Towns-Trae Young duo has a strong chance to make the Hawks a top-five offense in the league, and it could turn Atlanta into an attractive destination for incoming free agent superstars.

The Hawks’ potential offer will undeniably catch the attention of the Timberwolves, but before they trade Karl-Anthony Towns and decide to undergo a full-scale rebuild, they likely find a team that will absorb Andrew Wiggins and his lucrative deal first.