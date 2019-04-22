Tristan Thompson Reportedly Sleeping With Many Groupies And Models After Breakup From Khloe Kardashian

Since parting ways with his famous girlfriend, Khloe Kardashian, Tristan Thompson is reportedly enjoying as much of the single life as possible.

The Cleveland Cavaliers player, 28, and the Good American CEO, 34, broke up earlier this year after Thompson allegedly cheated on Kardashian for the second time. This time, Thompson was spotted with Khloe’s sister Kylie Jenner’s former BFF, Jordyn Woods, and kissed her in his Los Angeles home. Since the pair decided to split, Thompson has been spotted on dates with a few mystery women leaving bars and restaurants. There have also been reports of the basketball player “sliding” in multiple women’s direct messages, one most recent being that of a 17-year-old Instagram model, as The Inquisitr previously shared.

According to Us Weekly, the NBA star is back to his old ways and isn’t planning on settling down any time soon.

“Tristan has been continuing to go out and has been partying with friends,” a source told Us Weekly exclusively. “He’s been hooking up with other girls, and whenever he’s out, he’s had Instagram models … around him.”

The publication also states that Thompson’s actions aren’t new or surprising based on his previous actions. The insider reportedly stated that Thompson’s actions are simply a part of the athlete’s “lifestyle.”

Thompson, who began dating the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star in 2016, has reportedly cheated on her before during her pregnancy with their daughter, True. While Kardashian did forgive Thompson then, she said it was difficult to forget, as she had to see the scenes again during the 2018 season of KUWTK. Once learning that Thompson kissed Woods when the 21-year-old model appeared on Red Table Talk, she took to Twitter to solely place blame on Woods’ part in the ordeal. However, she circled back the next day on Twitter to blame the father of her child for his actions.

“This has been an awful week & I know everyone is sick of hearing about it all (as am I). I’m a rollercoaster of emotions & have said things I shouldn’t have,” the reality star tweeted on March 2. “Honestly, Tristan cheating on me & humiliating me wasn’t such a shock as the first time.”

Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson put aside their differences for True's first birthday. https://t.co/HOtrCyuXxD pic.twitter.com/omIAGadb7u — E! News (@enews) April 15, 2019

While Thompson is seemingly still enjoying the single life and Kardashian has opted to focus on True, the two did reunite for their daughter’s first birthday party on April 14. The Inquisitr reported that Thompson was seen on Kardashian’s Instagram Stories holding his daughter as the Revenge Body with Khloe Kardashian alum and her daughter wore matching dresses.