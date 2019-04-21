Jessica Simpson Reveals First Full Image Of Baby Birdie On Instagram

Jessia posted three new photos of Easter showcasing her baby girl

It’s a very happy Easter for the Johnson family, as Jessica Simpson is celebrating the special day with her followers on Instagram. The singer shared three new photos on Sunday showcasing her newborn baby girl, Birdie Mae, who has yet to make a full appearance on social media.

The first photo Jessica shared was a family portrait featuring herself alongside husband Eric Johnson and children Maxwell Drew, Ace Knute, and Birdie. The family was dressed in their Sundays best in a floral themed photo. Jessica cradled Birdie as Eric held Ace in his arms, with Maxwell standing in front of the couple. Flowers hung from the ceiling and surrounded the smiling family as Birdie slept.

The second image from Jessica was of Birdie alone as she slept peacefully in a straw bassinet. Her chubby cheeks were on full display as she wore a beautiful purple and green Easter dress. Birdie had a lace ribbon around her head which featured small white feathers that matched her dress perfectly.

The third photo showed off Birdie in the bassinet yet again, but this time with sister Maxwell standing by with a big smile. The bassinet was covered in roses and featured pink tulle.

These three brand new photos from Jessica mark the first time Birdie has appeared on Instagram fully. The three-time mommy first shared a photo of her new daughter just over a month ago just after her birth. Birdie was only partly shown in the original image, with her face completely out of frame. Maxwell also appeared in that first image, holding her new sister’s hand.

Birdie also made another appearance four days ago, but she was completely covered in her car seat as happy dad Eric carried her around.

Fans are loving the full new glimpse of baby Birdie, especially given the spirit of the holiday. In just under an hour, the three photos earned almost 300,000 likes from Jessica’s 4.6 million followers and around 3,000 comments. Jessica wished her followers a Happy Easter as she commented that their family was now a “party of 5!”

Recovery for Jessica after the birth of her new girl has been going well. A source recently spoke with People, noting how everything is going great for the family.

“The baby is doing really well,” the source admitted. “Birdie is perfect, and Jessica is savoring every minute. Her family has been back to visit at the hospital and they are elated. They are just soaking it all in.”