Donny Osmond Reveals Why He Should Have Been A Doctor Instead of A Performer

The singer admits he may have missed his true calling based one one important fact.

Donny Osmond has been working as a performer in the entertainment industry ever since he was five years old. Over an illustrious five-decade career, the former teen idol has been a music and television star, headlining live shows everywhere from Broadway to Las Vegas. But 55 years after making his TV debut as a young singer on The Andy Williams Show, the “Puppy Love” crooner reveals he may have missed his true calling.

In a cheeky Instagram post this week, Donny Osmond joked that he should have pursued a career as a doctor for one very big reason: His hard-to-read handwriting.

Osmond made the revelation during a recent meet and greet after reuniting with a fan who first got his autograph back in 1972. When Donny whipped out his pen to give the fan a second signature 47 years later, he couldn’t believe how much his John Hancock has changed as he compared it to his fan’s 1970s autograph book that she brought with her. Osmond noted that when he was 14 years old his penmanship was much better and that you could actually read the letters in his name. Fast forward four decades later and Donny had an epiphany.

“Looking back 47 years later, I’m realizing I’ve missed my calling in life. I should’ve been a doctor!” the 61-year-old singer joked, referencing the notoriously bad handwriting of many members of the medical profession.

Donny Osmond fans are happy he decided to stick with his singing career. The future hitmaker first performed on television at age five on The Andy Williams Show, where he sang “You Are My Sunshine” as well as a rendition of “Yes Sir, That’s My Baby” with his famous brothers, Alan, Wayne, Merrill, and Jay.

The younger Osmond brother later shot to teen idol status with his early 1970s hits “Go Away Little Girl” and “Puppy Love” as his face was plastered on the cover of Tiger Beat and other teen magazines alongside fellow heartthrobs David Cassidy and Bobby Sherman. Donny Osmond went on to star in a successful variety show with his sister Marie and has logged stints as a talk show and game show host. Donny is also a Broadway veteran and a Dancing With the Stars mirrorball champion, and he recently appeared as the Peacock on the Fox singing competition, The Masked Singer.

Earlier this year, Donny Osmond revealed that he has started working on his 62nd album. Osmond currently performs with his sister Marie at the Flamingo Resort in Las Vegas in a residency that is due to wrap later this year. Who has time for medical school after all of that?