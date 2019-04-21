Wendy Williams’ Husband, Kevin Hunter, Reportedly Banned From Building After Leaving Job On Talk Show

Wendy Williams’ husband, Kevin Hunter, has reportedly been instructed not to return to the building where his estranged wife’s talk show films after he was relieved of his duties on the series last week.

According to Radar Online, security at The Wendy Williams Show have been told that Kevin Hunter should not be allowed in the building, or around the set of the talk show now that he and Wendy are getting a divorce, and that he not longer works for the show.

“Security guards at the show have been told to not allow Kevin in the building under any circumstances. However, he is still emailing staff. Everyone has been told not to respond to him,” an insider told the outlet.

“He loved walking around being a big deal executive producer of a hit show. Every contact and meeting Kevin took was because of that show. He was always meeting pretty young ladies and promising he would get them on the show. Now that has been taken away from him and he cannot stand it,” the source added of Hunter’s mindset following his split from Williams and the loss of his job on her popular daily talk show.

A second source claims that the TV personality is doing whatever it takes to “save herself” amid her marital drama.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Wendy Williams had hired extra security before Kevin Hunter left his job as executive producer.

Page Six reports that there have been rumors in the past that Hunter may have been abusive toward Williams during their 21-year marriage.

A staffer that used to work with Wendy on her radio show previously claimed that Williams would often hide from Hunter in the bathroom until he left the office so that she wouldn’t have to see him.

The insider also claims that Wendy would hide the fact that she was drinking from Kevin throughout the day, and that there would be time when the two would allegedly be behind closed doors when others could hear them yelling and scuffling as if they were getting into a physical altercation.

Williams filed for divorce from Hunter earlier this month after months of rumors that he had been cheating on her, and that he had welcomed a baby with his mistress.

Following the divorce filing, The Wendy Williams Show offered Kevin Hunter a package to leave his position on the series, which he did.