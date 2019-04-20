Jenni ‘JWoww’ Farley Flaunts Large Bust And Booty In Sexy New Lingerie Video

Jenni “JWoww” Farley shared a new steamy video to her Instagram page this week which has heads turning across social media. The Jersey Shore Family Vacation star posed in the new video which captured her stunning physique from head to toe. Jenni was participating in an unknown cover shoot as she sported a black lacy bra and matching panties.

As Jenni took the video of herself, she panned the camera from her face down to her butt, stopping to focus on her most notorious assets. JWoww almost busted out of the lacy bra she was wearing but surprisingly kept it all in. The mother-of-two wore her dark hair down with waves as she completed her makeup look with a set of false lashes.

Fans were loving the new video from Jenni which she shared with her 6.9 million followers. The video hit an astonishing 1 million views and brought in well over 2,000 comments.

The new photoshoot was done by photographer Anthony Serrantonio who fills his feed with photos of Jenni on a daily basis. Anthony has also photographed Mike “The Situation” Sorrentino’s wife, Lauren Sorrentino.

The hot new video of Jenni is one of the only revealing posts from the reality star in a while as the mom has been keeping things PG on her page. JWoww’s last NSFW post came back in March when she shared two photos of herself in a thong, push-up bra and loose garter belt.

The sexy new video comes days after it was confirmed that Jenni was dating a new man after being completely moved on from her estranged husband Roger Matthews. JWoww teased her new relationship in another recent Instagram post where she posted a video of her new mystery fan stroking her arm. The Jersey Shore alum’s new beau still remains a mystery, but Jenni made sure to set the record straight on who it wasn’t recently.

Fans began debating Jenni’s new man was Jarret Julius, but in another new post, Jenni let everyone know what their relationship really was.

“People are speculating that we are dating….I mean… I do love u and your tan muscles… I think we would look so hot together… but the problem is, we have the same taste in men, so it could never work Sorry guys,” she wrote in the debunking post.

JWoww will appear on this season of A Double Shot at Love with DJ Pauly D and Vinny every Thursday night at 9 p.m. EST on MTV.