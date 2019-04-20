Tristan Thompson’s Mother Reportedly Begging Him To Be More Involved With Baby True

Tristan Thompson’s mother, Andrea, is reportedly worried that her son isn’t spending enough time with his daughter, True, whom he shares with Khloe Kardashian.

According to Hollywood Life, Andrea has been begging Tristan to be more involved in his little girl’s life, as she also wants to see her granddaughter more often.

Both Andrea and Tristan Thompson attended True’s first birthday party at Khloe Kardashian’s house last weekend, but were said to have only stayed for a short time before leaving the celebration.

“Tristan’s mother Andrea has been pleading for both her and Tristan to see more of his daughter, which is why they went to True’s birthday. Andrea really wants to be a part of True’s life too, and Khloe is very understanding and supportive of this. She really wants a relationship with her granddaughter, and it was very important for her to be at the party, especially since Khloe did invite her,” an insider told the outlet.

“Khloe and Andrea probably talk more than Khloe and Tristan. She’s very including of her. He made it clear he wasn’t going without his mom. They stayed about an hour and left,” the source added.

The insider goes on to reveal that Khloe believes it is very important for her daughter to be close and have relationships with both sides of her family, including Tristan’s mother and brother.

Even though Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson have split, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star is still in contact with Andrea, and was said to be very welcoming of her daughter’s grandmother at the birthday party.

The informant also claims that Khloe’s mother, Kris Jenner, has always told her daughters that they need to be respectful of their children’s fathers no matter what, and that includes Tristan, who has hurt Khloe so badly in the past with his infidelity.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Khloe and Tristan called it quits after he was allegedly busted cheating on his baby mama with Kylie Jenner’s best friend, Jordyn Woods, back in February.

Us Weekly claims that since that time, the NBA player has been hooking up with many different women since the split, and that he has been partying with lots of women, including multiple Instagram models, now that he’s officially single.

Fans can see more of Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson’s dramatic break up when Season 16 of Keeping Up With the Kardashians airs Sunday nights at 9 p.m. on the E! network.