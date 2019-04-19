‘Stranger Things’ Plagiarism Case Heads To Trial

In April of last year, filmmaker Charlie Kessler filed a lawsuit claiming ‘Stranger Things’ creators Ross and Matt Duffer plagiarized his short film titled ‘Montauk.’

As Netflix subscribers know, Stranger Things Season 3 has a confirmed premiere date of July 4. Instead of relaxing as they wait for the release of the new season, creators Matt and Ross Duffer have a more pressing date in the front of their mind after Los Angeles Superior Court Judge Michael Stern dismissed their attempt to get the plagiarism case against them throw out.

According to The Vanity Fair, filmmaker Charlie Kessler filed a lawsuit against the Duffer brothers back in April of 2018 alleging that they stole ideas for the Netflix series from his 2012 short film titled Montauk.

Kessler insists he shared the details of his film to the Duffer brothers while they were attending a party during the 2014 Tribeca Film Festival. He believes the Duffers found the premise of his short film so captivating that they used it as a foundation to create Stranger Things.

According to Kessler’s attorney, this isn’t the first time the Duffer brothers have been accused of plagiarism as a former roommate accused the siblings of ripping him off to create their 2015 horror film titled Hidden.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Kessler and his lawyer are pushing for Netflix to release documents and a deposition that the Duffer brothers want to keep sealed as they feel it could be damaging to the Season 3 premiere and potential additional seasons of the series.

“Public disclosure threatens substantial harm not only to their legitimate privacy interests, but also as to their ongoing commercial efforts, including by revealing confidential information that may be included in future episodes of Stranger Things and weakening the Duffers’ (and Netflix’s) position in future commercial negotiations,” a member of the Duffers’ legal team explained to the judge as they motioned to keep the documents sealed.

For those who are unfamiliar with the Netflix Original, Stranger Things is a science fiction series that tells the story of paranormal activity surrounding a small fictional town in Indiana. The story is told from the point of view of a small group of teenagers as well as their close friends and family members. Not only has the show snagged a few awards, it has been credited for launching the career of young actress Millie Bobby Brown.

According to Cinema Blend, Montauk is a film about a young boy who goes missing near a military base that is conducting experiments on children. The film also includes a mysterious creature that came from an alternate dimension. The media outlet goes on to explain one of the real key differences between Stranger Things and Montauk is the setting of the stories. Kessler’s film takes place in Long Island, New York while the Netflix Original takes place in a fictional town in the state of Indiana.

Further adding fire to the lawsuit, the working title for the series was The Montauk Project – the same title as Charlie Kessler’s film – before it was later changed to Stranger Things.

“Now that the Judge has ruled and denied their motion for summary judgment, we can now dispense with the nonsense promoted by the Duffers and Netflix that this lawsuit has no merit, and that they had ‘proof’ that they created the show. If the lawsuit had no merit, or if they actually had the ‘proof’ they created it, then their summary judgment would have won. They lost. These motions are very hard to fight and winning this Motion shows Mr. Kessler has a good case. We look forward to proving Mr. Kessler’s case at trial,” Kessler’s attorney Michael Kernan said in his official statement after the judge dismissed the Duffer brothers’ attempt to get the case thrown out.

On multiple occasions, Matt and Ross Duffer have denied the plagiarism accusations arguing that the lawsuit is nothing more than Kessler’s attempt to cash in on the profits surrounding the Netflix Original.

A spokesperson of Netflix told The Hollywood Reporter they fully supported the Duffer brothers and did not believe the plagiarism case held any merit.

The trial date for the case is slated for May 6.