Katie Holmes And Daughter Suri Cruise Look Identical During Dinner Date In NYC

Can you say twinning?

As Suri Cruise gets older, she continues to look more and more like her famous mother. The duo are often spotted together on outings at their home base of New York City and that was the case last night. According to The Daily Mail Katie took Suri and a few friends out to dinner in the Big Apple to celebrate the teen’s 13th birthday.

Photographs show Holmes and her daughter looking insanely alike for the outing. The Dawson’s Creek star wore a black and white striped shirt along with a pair of brown slacks for the outing while she donned a big cream colored trench coat over her ensemble. The mother of one also sported a pair of black and rhinestone flats and wore her dark locks slicked back in a low ponytail.

Cruise looks eerily similar to her mother in the photos as the 13-year-old proved to be a little fashionista in training, rocking a floral pink dress with a light blue colored blazer on top. On bottom, the teen went a little bit more casual than her mother, sporting a pair of pink sneakers while she held a teal colored clutch that was adorned with strawberries in her hand. Holmes’ daughter also wore her hair slicked back in a ponytail and her two pals also got into the spirit of Spring in floral dresses.

The group hit up the restaurant Delicatessen where they feasted on salad, bread, and pasta and of course, Katie indulged in a glass or two of red wine. And the cute outing comes amid news that Katie and rumored boyfriend Jamie Foxx are still going strong. As The Inquisitr shared last week, the notoriously quiet couple were spotted packing on the PDA in Los Angeles last week.

Photos published by The Daily Mail show Katie and Jamie holding hands as they walked together in the Los Angeles area. Also spotted on the little outing was Foxx’s daughter, 25-year-old Corinne Foxx. In most of the images, Katie and Jamie remained inseparable, holding hands with every step they took. The pair also appeared to be all smiles and looked dressed to impress for their little outing.

The trio had a busy outing together, spending a few hours at the Westfield Century City Mall where they got a bite to eat and did a little bit of shopping. On their way out, they hit up Bacio di Latte for some dessert. This marked the first time that Katie and Jamie were spotted out with his daughter, making many think that things are getting serious.