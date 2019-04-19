Rob Kardashian Did Not Attend Kourtney Kardashian’s Glitzy Birthday Party

Kourtney Kardashian celebrated her 40th birthday surrounded by family and friends but there was one member of her clan who was noticeably missing. As The Blast reports, Rob Kardashian did not go to his older sister’s birthday bash which is unsurprising when you consider his tendency to avoid almost everything related to his sisters and their celebrity lifestyle.

As Radar Online notes, Rob was also nowhere to be found when the Kardashians recently opened a cancer center in Los Angeles dedicated to the patriarch of the family, Robert Kardashian Sr. who died from esophageal cancer in 2003 at 59 years old. All of the Kardashian siblings attended the opening except for Rob. This absence is especially significant when you remember that Rob was named after his father.

Even though he didn’t attend the opening Rob tweeted that he proud of the fact that the health center was opened in his father’s name, The Daily Mail reports.

The lone Kardashian brother has gone through several health problems over the years. As People Magazine notes, he gained 100 pounds in one year and started to live a reclusive lifestyle fuelled by ongoing depression. His life seemed to improve when he started dating Blac Chyna in early 2016. But although the two now share a child, their relationship crashed and burned.

Their disputes with each other played out in the courts but according to another article by People, they’ve settled their custody battle.

“Angela and I are both actively co-parenting and there are no pending or active custody cases,” Rob tweeted earlier this year.

Chyna reiterated his statement with a tweet of her own and complimented Rob’s parenting skills.

“Robert and I [sic] only concern is what’s in the best interest of our daughter that we both equally love,” she wrote. “Additionally, Robert is a wonderful father to our Dreamy!”

A source previously told People that Rob had been concerned that Chyna’s party lifestyle could compromise her parenting.

Please read message below: pic.twitter.com/m9unmDNPq9 — ROBERT KARDASHIAN (@robkardashian) March 27, 2019

“He has never wanted Chyna to be cut out of Dream’s life,” the insider said. “But he also doesn’t want Dream to be raised by a nanny while her mom is off partying out of state.”

Even though he’s a recluse when compared to his more extroverted siblings, Rob has reportedly been dating Love & Hip-Hop star Alexis Skyy. He has posted photos of her in his kitchen on his Instagram and once declared that she was his “Woman Crush Wednesday,” BET.com reports.

But based on his recent absence from Kourtney’s birthday party, it looks like he still wants to distance himself from the Kardashian hoopla, at least for the time being.