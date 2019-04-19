‘The Young And The Restless’ Recap For Friday: Kyle Devastates Summer

The Young and the Restless recap for Friday, April 19, brings a shocking discovery for Summer. Plus, Lily returns home, but she refuses to reconcile with Cane. Meanwhile, Arturo saves the day for Abby, and Tessa confides in Lola.

At the restaurant, Abby (Melissa Ordway) dealt with multiple issues including missing food, the wrong fruit, a fire alarm, and an electrical problem. Arturo (Jason Canela) stopped by to try to talk to Abby, but instead, he ended up fixing several of her problems as Lola improvised with the fruit. Abby thanked Arturo, but she also told him she didn’t think she’d be able to forgive him for sleeping with Mia (Noemi Gonzalez). However, Abby reiterated that Arturo is a lifesaver.

Later, Tessa (Cait Fairbanks) told Lola all about the threatening message from Mariah (Camryn Grimes received), and Lola offered some words of support.

At the Abbott mansion, Summer (Hunter King) insisted that she and Kyle (Michael Mealor) attend opening night at Society to support Abby. Kyle put a jewelry box in his pocket, and later Summer found it and assumed it was for her. However, at the restaurant when Summer gave Lola (Sasha Calle) the gift she bought from her and Kyle, Lola pulled out the heart-shaped bauble, and Summer realized Kyle bought the present for Lola and not her.

Cane (Daniel Goddard) prepared a special homecoming for Lily (Christel Khalil). When she walked through the door, Cane said, “Welcome home, Lily.” However, Lily told him that until he signed her divorce papers she wouldn’t be truly free. Cane talked about vows, and Lily threw his cheating back in his face and reminded Cane he broke those vows by kissing Victoria (Amelia Heinle). Lily told him that she only wanted to get ready for Devon’s (Bryton James) restaurant opening and pack a few things so that she could begin her new life teaching prisoners full time.

Cane continued to press Lily for another chance. He told her that he’s seeing somebody to help him become a better man, and then Cane revealed he quit his job in order to focus on being the man his family needs him to be. Eventually, Lily agreed to go to the opening of Society with Cane. Cane hoped to win his wife back, but Lily is finished with their marriage.

Finally, Jack (Peter Bergman) welcomed Ashley (Eileen Davidson) back to Genoa City when she showed up at the launch. Ashley told her brother that the only reason she came was to support Abby. He didn't buy it, though.