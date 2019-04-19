‘Saturday Night Live’ Posts Huge Lineup Of Stars For Final Shows Of Season On Instagram

NBC’s Saturday Night Live has posted a huge lineup of stars for the remainder of their 44th season of shows on Instagram, proving that the show continues to be must-see television for their longtime viewers. The show featured an Instagram photo where both the hosts and celebrities were revealed for the series final three shows and the lineup is epic!

On May 4, Adam Sandler a regular cast member of the series from 1990-1995 will host the series, marking his first return to the show in 24 years. The musical guest for Sandler’s return to the show will be Shawn Mendes.

The May 11 show will feature actress Emma Thompson as host with The Jonas Brothers as the show’s musical guests. This will be the first time the legendary actress will try her hand at hosting the live show.

The final show of the season will be hosted by Paul Rudd with musical guest DJ Khaled. This will be Rudd’s fourth time as a host of the popular late-night comedy sketch series. The last time Rudd hosted was in 2013.

Sandler was one of the most notable exports from Saturday Night Live to make a big career in the film industry, with hits such as Grown Ups, Big Daddy, 50 First Dates, Happy Gilmore, and Billy Madison. During his time on the NBC comedy sketch series, the comedian formulated characters such as Opera Man, Canteen Boy, Tony Vallencourt, and Sleepyhead to name a few. He also formulated the iconic tune “The Hanukkah Song,” which has become a surprising seasonal standard.

The Jonas Brothers appeared on Saturday Night Live as the show’s musical guests on February 14, 2009, where they performed “Tonight” and “Video Girl” and also appeared in the “The Oldest Jonas” sketch and in the SNL Digital Short.

Paul Rudd will be hosting on the heels of his role in Avengers: Endgame where he portrays the role of Ant-Man. Avengers: Endgame will premiere in theaters April 26.

Rudd’s musical guest, DJ Khaled, will drop his 11th album, Father of Asahd which comes out on May 17.

The actor recently quipped to fans of the film franchise that they need not worry about not answering nature’s call during the film, lest they miss an important scene. They can just work with what they will likely have with them during the movie.

The actor stated on Jimmy Kimmel Live!, “Well, not having seen the film, I would say get one of those giant tubs of popcorn and then just like lower it under the seat in the middle of the movie, and then you don’t have to get up.”

Saturday Night Live airs its final three episodes beginning May 4 on NBC.