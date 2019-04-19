‘Fear The Walking Dead’ Season 5: New Characters Are Introduced In New Images

Three new characters are introduced along with images of the core group.

As fans anxiously await the Season 5 premiere of Fear the Walking Dead, AMC has released some promotional images for Episode 1 that reveal some new characters ahead of the premiere in June.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, some new characters had been hinted at in the latest trailer for Season 5 of Fear the Walking Dead. Now, as AMC releases new images for Episode 1, these characters also get names.

In the latest trailer for Season 5 of Fear the Walking Dead, some children were seen in a group. This group appears to be distrustful of Morgan (Lennie James) and those in his company. As yet, there is no word as to whether these children will end up being long-standing members of the core group or if they are only a part of a smaller story arc in Season 5 of Fear the Walking Dead.

In the first of the new images from AMC, Annie (Bailey Gavulic), a dreadlocked youngster, is introduced. She is shown in one of the images, alone and behind the wheel of a car. Max (Ethan Suess) and Dylan (Cooper Dodson) are shown in a separate image together. The boys appear to be paused as they look at something in the distance.

Screen Rant notes that Cooper Dodson is the younger brother of The Walking Dead alum Major Dodson, who played Sam Anderson in the original Walking Dead series. He is also not the first younger sibling to score a role in the Walking Dead universe. Noth Macsen and Matt Lintz, who both starred as Henry in The Walking Dead, were the siblings of Madison Lintz who played Sophia, Carol’s (Melissa McBride) daughter in the first two seasons of The Walking Dead.

As well as images of the new Fear the Walking Dead characters, there are also some production stills for the Season 5 premiere episode involving the regular cast.

Victor Strand (Colman Domingo) is shown in one image with Charlie (Alexa Nisenson). Althea (Maggie Grace) and Alicia (Alycia Debnam-Carey) are shown with a dead member of the infected at their feet. It appears that Alicia is the one to have made the kill.

There is also a disturbing third image which shows the injured Luciana (Danay Garcia) surrounded by June (Jenna Elfman), John Dorie (Garret Dillahunt), and Luciana.

In addition, AMC has provided a rather gruesome image of one of the infected who is impaled.

You can view all of the new images from Season 5 of Fear the Walking Dead below.

Season 5 of AMC’s Fear the Walking Dead will premiere on June 2 at 9 p.m.