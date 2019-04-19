Joe Giudice Is Suing Homeland Security And A.G. William Barr In A Bid To Stay In The U.S.

Joe Giudice may have lost his appeal to stay in the country, but the Real Housewives of New Jersey star isn’t going to leave without one last ditch effort. According to Radar Online, Giudice filed a lawsuit against several high ranking officials, including the U.S. Attorney General, the former United States Secretary of Homeland Security, and the warden of his former place of incarceration.

Essentially, it appears that Giudice wants to argue that he is being held in immigration detention illegally by filing a “Petition for Writ of Habeas Corpus (Immigration)”. If successful, he would be released from ICE custody. According to the April 6 documents, Giudice filed a suit involving U.S. Attorney General William Barr, ICE Field Office Director Simona Flores, Director of United States Citizenship and Immigration Services Lee Francis Cissna, Clinton County Correctional Facility warden Angela Hoover, and former Secretary of Homeland Security Kirstjen Nielson.

An expert in immigration law told Radar that it is doubtful the lawsuit will be successful, but it’s clear that Giudice doesn’t want to be forced out of the country. Eric Mark, a New Jersey immigration lawyer, said that Giudice “has virtually no chance at winning his appeal or avoiding deportation” because his charge involves three felonies.

On Thursday, The Inquisitr reported that Giudice had lost his deportation appeal with the Board of Immigration Appeals on April 6. It was a devastating blow to the former reality star, who is fighting desperately to stay with his family in the U.S. Now the decision lies in the hands of federal court, which could refuse to hear the case.

“The Board of Immigration Appeals ruled against Joe in an April 6 decision. On Wednesday, the legal team for Joe filed a petition for the federal court to review of the appeals decisions. However, if the federal court refuses to review the appeal, Joe will get deported.”

As if facing deportation wasn’t enough, Guidice also faces losing his wife if he is deported. Teresa Guidice has openly said that she will divorce her husband and keep her family in the country if he is sent back to his native Italy. She says that she isn’t willing to maintain a long distance relationship and that her life is here in the states. There are even rumors that the housewife has moved on already.

In February, cameras caught the reality star holding hands with a much younger man on a three-day vacation in Miami while her husband was locked up in a Pennsylvania prison.