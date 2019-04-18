‘Game Of Thrones’: How Will Daenerys React When She Finds Out That Jon Snow Is A Targaryen?

With Jon now a legitimate heir to the iron throne, Daenerys might not be impressed.

Now that it is known that Jon Snow (Kit Harington) is a secret Targaryen in HBO’s Game of Thrones, viewers are wondering how Daenerys Targaryen (Emilia Clarke) will react when she finds out.

SPOILER ALERT: This article discusses Episode 1 (titled “Winterfell”) of HBO’s Game of Thrones Season 8. Please proceed with caution if you have not yet viewed this episode and wish to avoid spoilers.

Viewers knew before Jon Snow that he was a Targaryen thanks to his parents being Lyana Stark and Rhaegar Targaryen. However, Jon only found out for himself in Episode 1 of Game of Thrones Season 8 when his friend, Samwell Tarly (John Bradley) broke the news. It is unclear yet how Jon will process this information. However, many fans are more curious about how Daenerys will deal with the news.

After all, Jon’s parentage now trumps Daenerys’ position as the prime legitimate ruler of Westeros in Game of Thrones.

And, as Samwell Tarly pointed out to Jon when he exposed the secret to him about his parentage, she might not be happy about the news.

“Daenerys is our queen,” Jon says in response to the news in Episode 1 of Game of Thrones Season 8.

Sam points out that, actually, she isn’t, before asking, “You gave up your crown to save your people, would she do the same?”

Helen Sloan / HBO

Sam, who is still reeling from the knowledge that Daenerys has killed his father and brother because they wouldn’t bend the knee to her claim, has a valid point. Daenerys has been known to be swift and harsh in her decision-making skills when it comes to people opposing her claim to the iron throne.

What will she do when she finds out Jon has a more legitimate claim to her own?

As Time points out, Daenerys will likely be very concerned with Jon’s new title. After all, not only is he closer to the throne than her, thanks to being the legitimate son of Rhaegar, but men are usually given preference over women regarding lineage rights to the crown in Westeros.

Traditionally, Jon has been unimpressed with leadership and has claimed to never want to rule. However, having a legitimate claim might change things. However, he could defer his claim in order to place Daenerys upon the throne, something which Daenerys might be hoping for.

As Sam suggests, Daenerys might try to forcefully deny Jon’s claim to the crown in Game of Thrones. If this is the case, it could be a bitter battle — or she could choose to burn him alive with her dragons.

Of course, the easiest way to fix the iron throne claim would be via marriage. If Daenerys and Jon were wed, they could both lay claim to the iron throne. However, now that Jon knows that Daenerys is his aunt, this proposal may be off the table for him.

Naturally, fans will just have to tune into Episode 2 to find out how this storyline will unfold in Game of Thrones.

Season 2 of Game of Thrones returns to HBO with Episode 2 on Sunday, April 21, at 9 p.m. ET.