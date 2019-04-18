‘Ellen Show’ Star Sophia Grace Brownlee Turned 16 Today And Instagram Can’t Believe How Grown Up She Is

It’s hard to believe that Sophia Grace Brownlee is 16-years-old!

The singer was first discovered by Ellen DeGeneres, who has a knack for finding young talent. As fans know, Sophie Grace and her adorable cousin, Rosie, would appear on The Ellen Show together rather frequently to either perform a song together or sometimes even hit the red carpet and interview celebrities at various events.

Since Ellen put Brownlee on the map, she has gained a lot of fame on social media with over 1 million followers on Instagram as well as 3-million-plus subscribers on her YouTube channel which is primarily comprised of music videos. Earlier today, Sophia shared a post with fans to let them know that she just turned 16-years-old today and fans just can’t deal.

Along with a post, Sophia Grace shared three photos of herself on her special day. The first photo in the set shows the singer in front of a banner that reads “happy birthday” along with two big 1-6 balloons. Brownlee looks all grown up as she rocks a crop top and skinny jeans as well as a baseball hat.

The newly turned 16-year-old wears her long, dark locks down and straight and holds a black purse in her hand. The second photo in the set shows the teen gleefully holding the 1 and 6 balloons and the third shows Sophia sticking out her tongue while holding a clear balloon with confetti that reads “Happy Sweet Sixteen Sophia” in gold letters.

View this post on Instagram sixteen A post shared by soph (@therealsophiagrace) on Apr 18, 2019 at 10:01am PDT

Within just moments of the post going live, it’s already earned the high-schooler a ton of attention with over 94,000 likes in addition to 1,600 comments and growing. Of course, most fans took to the post to wish the YouTuber a very happy birthday while countless others couldn’t help but gush over how grown up and beautiful she looks.

“Happy birthday i love u,” one follower wrote.

“How r u 16 already no joke u we’re on Ellen w ur little tutu 5 seconds ago. Hbd.”

“Omg what I remember you from the Ellen show singing and now ur like….” another commented.

And just like Sophia Grace, her cousin, Rosie McClelland, is also all grown up. The little blondie doesn’t have as many followers as Brownlee does on Instagram but she still has quite an impressive following with over 500,000 fans on Instagram alone. She often takes to her account to share fashionable photos as well as snapshot of herself in the studio making music.

It’s hard to believe that it’s already been eight years since DeGeneres first discovered the pair.