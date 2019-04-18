Meghan Markle ‘Nesting’ At Frogmore Cottage

Meghan Markle is alleged to be “nesting” at Frogmore Cottage as she awaits the birth of her first child with her husband Prince Harry, which is reportedly due to arrive any day now.

According to Express, Meghan is said to be making the final touches to prepare for her new arrival, including filling the rooms with luxury candles.

She is reported to be “nesting” according to the news outlet, which is something a new mother does to prepare herself for her baby’s arrival. Nesting includes preparing for baby by cleaning, organizing and cooking meals that can be frozen and used during the harried first weeks after the baby arrives home.

“Meghan has really been struck with the nesting impulse in the last few weeks,” said a source close to the Duchess of Sussex to Express.

Markle, who should be set to deliver her first child with Prince Harry in the next several weeks, is likely making her home ready for the big changes that lie ahead for her young family.

Although we do not know much about how the Duchess is handling her impending motherhood, her sunny disposition when asked by fans of the couple during royal engagements throughout her pregnancy seems to allude that she is very excited for the big changes that lie ahead. Apparently, she has always wished for a family of her own and has talked about her dreams even before tying the knot with Prince Harry.

In an interview with Best Health in the fall of 2015, Markle, who starred on Suits at the time, stated, “I want to travel more and I can’t wait to start a family, but in due time.”

Markle was married prior to Prince Harry, to Trevor Engelson from 2011-2013. The couple did not have any children together.

She reportedly was also thinking about the future when she made her first big purchase with her Suits check; a luxury watch, and told Hello! Magazine about her purchase.

“When I found out Suits had been picked up for our third season – which, at the time, felt like such a milestone – I totally splurged and bought the two-tone version [of the Cartier French Tank watch],” she said. “I had it engraved on the back, ‘To M.M. From M.M.’ and I plan to give it to my daughter one day. That’s what makes pieces special, the connection you have to them.”

Although Markle notes the watch would be for “her future daughter” at the time, there has been no formal indication that the Duchess of Sussex would be having a girl.

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry will celebrate their one-year anniversary in May.