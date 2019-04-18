Jason Momoa Shaves Beard For The First Time Since 2012

Jason Momoa has played some seriously iconic roles in the past seven years, and all of them have featured his epic beard, which the actor has been sporting since 2012. That all changed as Momoa chopped off his facial hair on camera as he moves to make a change not only for him but for the planet.

Momoa filmed one of his “On the Roam” YouTube videos to show not only the process of losing his signature look but also to stump for a good cause. While wandering through a plastic polluted desert landscape, Momoa pulls out a razor and starts chopping off his infamous beard.

“Goodbye Drogo! Goodbye Arthur Curry!” he says as he shaves off chunks.

Momoa isn’t just making a new start as Game of Thrones starts its last season. He’s losing the facial hair to bring awareness to an important issue.

“I just want to do this to bring awareness that plastics are killing our planet. I think I have a solution. I don’t want to b**ch about it,” he says as he continues to shave. “There’s only one thing that can really help our planet and save our planet. As long as we recycle aluminum.”

“About 75 percent of all aluminum that’s ever been used is still in circulation today and it’s 100 percent recyclable.”

He then goes on to talk about how aluminum is infinitely recyclable and a good alternative to plastics, which aren’t. In fact, he says, when you see those little mini plastic water bottles on airplanes, imagine if those were replaced with aluminum.

Cleanly shaven, Momoa encourages people to choose aluminum cans when they can rather than opting for plastic.

“Aquaman is trying to do the best he can for my kids, for your kids, for the world,” he says as he reveals that he has created a line of canned waters that include still, sparkling, and spring waters.

Fans were shocked and excited at the new look. Some commented that the change was shocking, but that he looked good either way. Others said that he looked years younger with the fresh clean look.

But what really excited fans was the fact that Momoa is using his platform to raise awareness for an important issue. Even those who didn’t love the new look loved his passion for the topic.

Momoa was likely on set for the upcoming Dune series while filming the video. He is starring in the Frank Herbert remake, which is set to come out in November 2020 and is currently filming in Jordan. Momoa plays Duncan Idaho.