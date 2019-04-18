‘The Young And The Restless’ Recap For Thursday: Devon Takes A Huge Step

The Young and the Restless recap for Thursday, April 18, brings an ultimatum for Billy from Phyllis, and to make matters worse, Victoria won’t give him an answer to his proposal. Plus, Rey will agree to help Nikki figure out what Victor is doing.

Victoria (Amelia Heinle) gave Billy (Jason Thompson) and Phyllis (Gina Tognoni) some privacy to talk. Billy gave Victoria the ring box and told her that they weren’t finished talking about marriage. Billy went to Phyllis’s suite, and she told him he had to be held accountable for sleeping with Summer (Hunter King). So far, Phyllis has kept the details from Jack (Peter Bergman) and Nick (Joshua Morrow), but now, her silence will cost Billy. Phyllis demanded that Billy fork over the funds so she can start her own business.

Later, Billy went back to Victoria’s and asked for her answer. Before he returned, she remembered all the difficult times between them, along with the good times. Victoria asked Billy what Phyllis wanted, and Billy said that Phyllis wanted money. Victoria then wondered why Billy had any financial obligation to his ex-girlfriend. Next, Billy changed the subject and asked for an answer. Victoria told him she needed more time, but she didn’t say no.

At Devon’s (Bryton James), Jett (Gilbert Glenn Brown) worried that he couldn’t do the opening night performance. Ana (Loren Lott) reassured Jett that Devon could find somebody else. However, Devon then arrived with a splashy promotional poster and details of what people were buzzing about on social media, and Jett decided he could perform. While Devon managed to keep the entertainment intact, The Inquisitr reported that ahead of Society’s opening, Devon’s business partner Abby (Melissa Ordway) will put out plenty of fires.

Later, Elena (Brytni Sarpy) and Ana looked at dresses to wear to the big night, and Devon offered to purchase outfits for each of them, but Elena flatly refused. After a while, Devon brought some of Hilary’s old dresses out and told Elena she could wear one. At first, Elena protested, but Devon assured her that he wouldn’t have offered if it wasn’t okay with him for Elena to wear one of Hilary’s gowns.

Mariah (Camryn Grimes) and Tessa (Cait Fairbanks) went to Sharon (Sharon Case) to tell her and Rey (Jordi Vilasuso) about the brick and the threatening note. Mariah felt it could’ve been about GC Buzz. Rey advised Mariah to change up her routine, and Sharon insisted she and Tessa stay the night. After Mariah and Tessa left, Rey told Sharon about Nikki’s (Melody Thomas Scott) job offer. Although Sharon believed that Victor (Eric Braeden) wouldn’t appreciate Rey snooping around, Rey decided to accept the position.