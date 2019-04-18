Jenny Mollen Reveals She Dropped Son On His Head, Fracturing His Skull

Actress Jenny Mollen revealed on Wednesday that she dropped her son, Sid, on his head on Saturday night, resulting in a fractured skull.

In an Instagram post, the Crazy, Stupid, Love actress said her son, who is 5-years-old, had to spend time in the intensive care unit before being released, adding that he is recovering nicely.

“I am forever grateful to Lenox Hill downtown and @nyphospital for their immediate response and aid,” Mollen, 39, wrote in the post in which she was holding her son, whose face covered by a heart emoji.

“It has been a traumatic week but Sid is home now taking things slowly and recovering nicely. He is also eating a lot of chocolate dipped ice cream cones and plans to try cherry dipped soon,” she said.

The actress also thanked her actor husband, Jason Biggs, 40, for support through the experience. The couple was married in 2008, and they have two sons, Sid and 1-year-old Lazlo. Mollen also took time to thank the nurses, neurologists, pediatricians, residents, cafeteria staff and the “brave women that keep the visitor’s bathroom clean” in the post.

The Angel actress concluded the post with a few encouraging words for other parents who have found themselves going through a similar ordeal.

“My heart goes out to all parents who have or will ever find themselves in this kind of position. You are not alone…”

Jenny Mollen Reveals She Dropped Son Sid on His Head, Fracturing His Skull https://t.co/8yppBXdfxG — People (@people) April 18, 2019

Mollen received praise from many online for being honest and so transparent about the incident. Many people offered her comforting words of support and wished her little boy a speedy recovery.

Many users even shared how they, too, had been through a similar parenting experience with their own children. Some parents described how their children had recovered without serious injury after taking a serious tumble or falling out of a swing or stroller. Other users offered encouragement by sharing their childhood experiences of being dropped or falling down, saying that they managed to turn out just fine.

Mollen is learning that parenting can be full of surprises — some of which can be downright scary. In November, the Life Happens star revealed that her youngest son was bitten by a dog on Thanksgiving, People reported. She said her son might have walked away from the experience okay, but she was left somewhat traumatized by the incident. She reportedly admitted on Instagram that taking a short break from social media and writing about it helped her cope and get herself together.