Kim Kardashian Addresses Fans Who Inquired About Her Bathroom Sinks

Kim Kardashian took time to clear up some confusion from her fans.

Last week, a video was released of the reality star answering Vogue‘s 73 questions as part of her recent cover story. During the interview, Kardashian was joined by her husband Kanye West and their three children- North, 5; Saint, 3; and Chicago, 2. According to E! News, many of Kardashian’s fans who watched the interview, which took place in her and West’s Los Angeles home, were confused by the star’s bathroom sinks. The sinks, which were minimalistic and didn’t have a bowl for the water to go, intrigued fans and encouraged many to take to their Twitter accounts regarding the sinks.

“I can’t stop thinking about Kim Kardashian’s bathroom sink,” one fan tweeted on Sunday, April 14.

“Can someone PLEASE explain the sinks at Kim & Kayne’s house,” one commenter wrote, per BET.

The social media inquiries reportedly got back to the KKW Beauty founder, who decided to post a video regarding the sink on Wednesday. In the video, Kardashian states that the sink has a tiny hole for water to run through. By doing this, the entrepreneur said she and her family avoid “backsplash” when using the sink. She also mentions that the idea was her husband’s, in collaboration with Axel Vervoordt and Claudio Silvestrin who helped build the sink. Kardashian shared the video on her Instagram page to her 134 million followers. The video stunned fans, as Kardashian and West reportedly agreed not to have cameras document what their home looks like from the inside.

E! News shared that in addition to the bathroom, Kardashian also showed off the shower where some of her Vogue photo shoot took place. The author also took to her Twitter page on Wednesday to announce that her fragrance with her sister Kylie Jenner would be pushed back to a later date. The sisters reportedly released a joint statement to share with their fans.

“We are so excited to launch the fragrance collaboration that we’ve been working on for such a long time,” the statement read, which she shared on social media. “Sadly, we found out today from the manufacturer that a few of our bottles did not pass durability tests while on the assembly line and we have paused production while the team explores the issue further.”

The sisters also stated that they will work to release the fragrance once it’s up to par with their standards for their fans. They didn’t, however, reveal what the new release date will be during their statement.