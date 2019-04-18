Jordyn Woods Flaunts Amazing Body In A Leopard-Printed Swimsuit

Jordyn Woods has been showing plenty of skin as the days have turned warmer.

The model, 21, has been rocking her curves and sharing photos on her Instagram page. Woods has also been sporting a new hairstyle, which she wore over the first weekend of Coachella. In her post on Wednesday, though, Woods is wearing a brown, leopard-printed swimsuit from Icon Swim. The photo shows Woods sitting while wearing the swimsuit and being kissed by the sun as her braids are styled in a high ponytail. The photo was shared with Woods’ 9.6 million followers and received more than 560,000 likes. Woods’ post also received more than 4,000 comments from her fans.

“Body is snatched,” one follower commented, followed by a heart-eye emoji.

“Wowwwwww you beauty,” another follower chimed.

The Life of Kylie alum is reportedly spending time with other friends since distancing herself from her best friend Kylie Jenner. Woods has been spotted with YouTube star Justin Roberts and Jaden and Willow Smith during Coachella. However, Page Six reports that Woods still managed to run into the Kardashian/Jenner clan during the weekend in Indio, California. The publication reports that Kendall Jenner and Woods had an awkward encounter while they were both out and about during the festival. Woods was reported to be with Jaden at Bootsy Bellows bash at a private estate when Kendall reportedly came in with her friends.

“They were seated under the same cabana,” a source said. “Kendall’s group turned their back toward Jordyn. Jordyn eventually got up and left.”

While Kylie was also at the festival with her boyfriend Travis Scott, the two former friends reportedly didn’t see each other. Us Weekly previously shared that while the Kylie Cosmetics CEO is willing to forgive her boyfriend amid his cheating allegations back in March, the road to her friendship with Woods will take some time after Woods admitted Kylie’s sister Khloe Kardashian’s ex Tristan Thompson kissed her at his home in Los Angeles. Kylie is reportedly prepared to forgive Woods, despite how her family feels about the brand ambassador. A source told the publication that the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star misses her friend, despite having other friends and staff to spend time with.

