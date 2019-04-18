‘Game Of Thrones’ Season 8 Episode 2 Preview: Touching Image Of Sam And Gilly Have Fans Worried

New images also show Winterfell as everyone prepares for battle.

While HBO continues to remain tightlipped about upcoming events in Game of Thrones, they have released a trailer and some new images for Episode 2, which means that fans are poring over what could happen in the upcoming episode.

So far, no title name or synopsis has been released for Episode 2 of Game of Thrones. However, as previously reported by The Inquisitr, HBO did immediately release a trailer for Episode 2 that shows Jaime Lannister’s (Nikolaj Coster-Waldau) meeting with Daenerys Targaryen (Emilia Clarke).

“When I was a child, my brother would tell me a story about the man who murdered our father, and all the things we would do to that man,” Daenerys says to Jaime in the clip.

In addition to Jaime’s arrival at Winterfell, it looks like Episode 2 of Game of Thrones Season 8 will deal with the fallout from the loss of life at Last Hearth and the imminent arrival of the Night King (Vladimir Furdik). As Arya Stark (Maisie Williams) looks forward to seeing a new face of one of the many belonging to death, others are scurrying to prepare for battle. However, with what they believe is only a day’s notice, it seems unlikely that they will be truly prepared.

As the days close between Episode 1 and 2 of Game of Thrones, HBO has released new images for the upcoming season, according to Entertainment Weekly. The 14 official images will likely be a treasure trove for fans who are trying to find clues regarding the next installment of Game of Thrones.

Many of the images are portrait style, showing characters featured in the episode. As to be expected, after viewing the trailer for Episode 2 of Game of Thrones Season 8, some images show the characters with grim expressions. With having to prepare in such a short amount of time for the upcoming battle between those at Winterfell and the Night King with his dead army of White Walkers and wights, this is to be expected.

HBO

A particularly heartwarming image is also shown of Samwell Tarly (John Bradley) and his little family. Gilly (Hannah Murray) was not seen in the premiere episode for Season 8 of Game of Thrones. And, considering the image shows the family snuggled up together, many fans are concerned that this sort of happiness can only result in death in the upcoming episode of Game of Thrones.

However, as per usual, viewers will just have to tune into the next episode to find out for sure the fate of this family.

You can view the gallery of new images for Episode 2 of Game of Thrones Season 8 below.

‘Game Of Thrones’ Season 8 Episode 2 Preview: Touching Image Of Sam And Gilly Have Fans Worried HBO’s ‘Game of Thrones,’ Season 8, Episode 2, Varys, Daenerys Targaryen, Jorah Mormont, Helen Sloan

HBO’s ‘Game of Thrones,’ Season 8, Episode 2, Tyrion Lannister, Helen Sloan

HBO’s ‘Game of Thrones,’ Season 8, Episode 2, Sansa Stark, Helen Sloan

HBO’s ‘Game of Thrones,’ Season 8, Episode 2, Ser Davos, Helen Sloan

HBO’s ‘Game of Thrones,’ Season 8, Episode 2, Lyanna Mormont, Helen Sloan

HBO’s ‘Game of Thrones,’ Season 8, Episode 2, Jon Snow, Samwell Tarly, Helen Sloan

HBO’s ‘Game of Thrones,’ Season 8, Episode 2, Jon Snow, Arya Stark, Helen Sloan

HBO’s ‘Game of Thrones,’ Season 8, Episode 2, Bran Stark, Helen Sloan

HBO’s ‘Game of Thrones,’ Season 8, Episode 2, Brandon Stark, Helen Sloan

HBO’s ‘Game of Thrones,’ Season 8, Episode 2, Daenerys Targaryen, Helen Sloan

HBO’s ‘Game of Thrones,’ Season 8, Episode 2, Gilly, Helen Sloan

HBO’s ‘Game of Thrones,’ Season 8, Episode 2, Gilly, Little Sam, Samwell Tarly

HBO’s ‘Game of Thrones,’ Season 8, Episode 2, Grey Worm, Missandei, Helen Sloan

HBO’s ‘Game of Thrones,’ Season 8, Episode 2, Jaime Lannister, Helen Sloan

HBO’s ‘Game of Thrones’ Season 8, Episode 2, Varys, Daenerys Targaryen, Jorah Mormont, Helen Sloan

Season 2 of Game of Thrones returns to HBO with Episode 2 on Sunday, April 21, at 9 p.m. ET.