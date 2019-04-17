‘The Young And The Restless’ Spoilers: Shemar Moore Opens Up About Delivering Neil’s Eulogy As Malcolm

The Young and the Restless spoilers reveal that next week will devastate Neil Winters’s family and friends in Genoa City as they learn he’s passed away. The character’s death comes after the actor who originated Neil in 1991, Kristoff St. John, died unexpectedly in his home on February 3.

The Inquisitr previously reported that actor Shemar Moore will return to the CBS Daytime Drama as Neil’s brother Malcolm Winters. Moore recently spoke with Soap Opera Digest about his return to the sudser, which includes three shows — two scripted late next week and one unscripted memorial for Kristoff St. John on April 29.

Moore revealed that he filmed all three episodes in one long 16-hour day and that at Neil’s funeral, Malcolm delivers the eulogy.

The S.W.A.T. actor said, “I told the head writer, ‘It’s almost like you were hiding in my closet or somewhere in my house,’ because whoever wrote it, literally word for word, it sounds like something I would say, it sounds like something I would write.”

Although he did add a bit to it, Moore said that he kept in everything that Josh Griffin wrote for Malcolm to say about his brother.

“I put some Shemar in there of how I talked to Kristoff.”

Ultimately, for Moore, the situation was somewhat surreal. He said, “It was just the strangest thing I’ve ever done in my life, let alone my career, just to stand at a podium on set with a camera aimed at you with makeup on and a cast of actors sitting there, and I have to deliver this monologue. The only thing I needed to remember was to call him Neil and not Kristoff.”

He believes that fans will appreciate the way Y&R sends off Neil. He believes long-time viewers who’ve devoted so many decades to watching Neil’s storylines will feel how much St. John meant to all the actors who worked with him on the show as their characters say goodbye to Neil.

The actor also discussed his devastation at learning that St. John had passed away. He revealed that on January 17 they’d made plans to meet up soon, and then in a few short weeks, those plans were no longer an option. At first, Moore felt disbelief, and then he eventually faced reality. He said that he’s been mad and cried and prayed and missed his friend. According to Moore, St. John helped him a lot when he first started on the soap.

Next week, Genoa City will learn that Neil died, and his friends and family will begin the process of saying goodbye and grieving.