‘The Crown’ Season 3 Won’t Air Until July At The Earliest

Seasons 3 & 4 of the hit Netflix series are being shot back to back.

Fans of the Netflix series The Crown had hoped to see Season 3 of the series before the end of 2018 but learned that because the cast was being completely turned over, the premiere of the third season would be delayed. Now the streaming network is saying that fans shouldn’t expect the newest season before July.

Town & Country shared a letter from Netflix to its investors explaining that The Crown wouldn’t start streaming until after July 1.

“We’re looking forward to a strong slate of global content in the second half of the year, including new seasons of some of our biggest series.”

A firm air date was not given, but Seasons 3 and 4 are being shot back to back, and so there is hope that fans will get to see both seasons soon, perhaps in 2019.

All of the main roles were recast as Queen Elizabeth II and her family have aged since Season 2, meaning that Claire Foy, the former queen, could not continue with the role. Academy Award winner Olivia Colman is taking over as the monarch, and Tobias Menzies (Outlander, Game of Thrones) is taking over the role of Prince Philip from Matt Smith.

The Crown's season 3 air date is not as close as we think, Netflix announces https://t.co/qCrWqWQhHD — Harper's Bazaar UK (@BazaarUK) April 17, 2019

Season 3 of The Crown will also see the children of Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip at or approaching adulthood, including Josh O’Connor (The Durrells of Corfu) as Prince Charles and Erin Doherty (Call the Midwife) as Princess Anne.

O’Connor explains that getting Prince Charles’ movements down was a challenge.

“If you watch footage of the young Charles, there’s this thing — when he turns, he doesn’t turn with his body, he turns with his neck first, in a weird sort of Justin Timberlake-esque dance move.”

He says he thinks of the prince’s movements as similar to a tortoise because he always “sticks his neck out first.” O’Connor explains that he’s not saying the royal is slow, but rather that he’s inquisitive, and so “he puts his head first.”

The actor playing the Prince of Wales says that the first day on the set was daunting, as he had to jump right in to shoot with “powerhouses” like Olivia Colman, Tobias Menzies, and Helena Bonham Carter.

“There’s an endless list of brilliant actors. Walking in and feeling the weight of it, it was so difficult.”

The drama will increase even more for O’Connor in Season 4 of The Crown, as he will be joined on screen by Emma Corrin, who was just hired to play Lady Diana Spencer, says The Inquisitr.