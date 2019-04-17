‘The Young And The Restless’ Recap For Wednesday: Summer Confronts Phyllis

The Young and the Restless recap for Wednesday, April 17, brings Phyllis’s shocking interruption of Billy’s proposal to Victoria. Plus, Jack realizes he’s held onto anger against Dina since childhood, while Traci begins a new novel with Cane as a character. Finally, Mariah receives a scary message.

Summer (Hunter King) confronted Phyllis (Gina Tognoni) over trying to blow up her marriage to Kyle (Michael Mealor). Summer told her mom if it’s a mistake then it’s her own mistake to make. Then, Summer accused Phyllis of trying to get payback for Summer sleeping with Billy (Jason Thompson). The younger woman admitted she did it on purpose just to hurt Phyllis, and Summer wondered how her mom could even look at her. Phyllis hugged her daughter.

Then, as Billy (Jason Thompson) proposed to Victoria (Amelia Heinle), Phyllis banged on the door and yelled, “Billy! I know you’re in there!”

Victoria never gave Billy her answer.

At Top of the Tower, Cane (Daniel Goddard) told the twins that Lily (Christel Khalil) is coming home tomorrow. They were thrilled. However, Cane’s admission that he didn’t sign the divorce papers, and his plans to win Lily back was met with frustration from Charlie (Noah Alexander Gerry) and Mattie (Lexie Stevenson). He announced he would resign from Chancellor to focus on the family and make a difference, but the twins advised Cane to keep his job.

Tessa (Cait Fairbanks) and Mariah (Camryn Grimes) enjoyed an early closing at Crimson Lights, and Tessa played a song for Mariah. After the beautiful song, the couple enjoyed some time together with a romantic dinner when a brick shattered the window. Wrapped around it was a message for Mariah that said, “Give up the gossip, you’re ruining people’s lives.”

Finally, Jack (Peter Bergman) showed Dina (Marla Adams) his plans for Jabot’s new lifestyle campaign, and Dina told her son that he is ruining John’s legacy. Jack didn’t take kindly to that, and he told Dina she wouldn’t even know what John’s wishes were in the first place. Later, Traci (Beth Maitland) admitted she heard Jack arguing with Dina. Traci told her brother about plans to start a new novel, and after their discussion about Jack’s anger toward their mother, Traci began writing a story based on Cane.

At Jabot, young Dina (Cathy Marks) visited Jack, and he asked her to tell him why she left. She admitted she was both lonely and selfish. Then, young Dina asked Jack some important questions, according to The Inquisitr. After the younger version of his mother left, Jack looked thoughtful.