Daily Dose Of ‘General Hospital’: Jason Tells Carly ‘Nothing Is More Important Than You And Joss’

JaSam fans aren't happy with Jason right now.

Tuesday’s episode of General Hospital had Jason and Carly having a chat about Kristina, among other things. These two are obviously very close, and fans love that they have a special bond. However, JaSam fans are not too keen on letting that deep friendship get in the way of Jason’s relationship with who is supposed to be the love of his life, Sam. Many viewers were not happy with what Jason told Carly during their conversation yesterday.

Jason was at GH on Tuesday waiting for the lab results of Shiloh’s cup that he used to drug Kristina. He ran into Carly, so they sat down to catch up. Most of the conversation throughout the show consisted of Kristina’s rescue from Dawn of Day. It then turned to Oscar’s impending final days and how upset Joss is. General Hospital spoilers from Soap Central indicates that Oscar is getting ready to be moved to the Quartermaine mansion where he will be surrounded by family.

Carly got upset talking to Jason about trying to console Joss through this ordeal. He made sure that she was taking care of herself, and the baby as well. At the end of their conversation, Jason asked Carly to go shoot some pool to get her mind off of things. She told him that he should be out doing his best to bust Shiloh instead. His response is what made many General Hospital fans express their anger on social media.

Jason has a lot of explaining to do, West Coast. Carly wants to know everything that went down with Ryan on that bridge. #GH55

Tune into a dramatic, new #GH – STARTING NOW on ABC! @1SteveBurton pic.twitter.com/OW2UJgoASM — General Hospital (@GeneralHospital) March 12, 2019

Jason told Carly that nothing is more important than her and Joss. That comment sparked plenty of comments on Twitter. Some people said that this statement doesn’t even make sense right now since he should be more worried about Sam being so close with Shiloh. Jason has always in tune with how Carly is feeling. They know each other inside and out. He could have just been saying that due to the Oscar situation. However, fans have always pondered the fact that Carly’s safety and well-being seem to come before Sam’s.

Many fans have taken to social media to express how fed up they are with how Jason seems to put Carly, and even Sonny, ahead of Sam and his own kids. There were comments made after the episode aired that maybe it’s time for Sam to move on with someone else. There are still many people who would love to see Sam back with Drew. Has that ship sailed now that they have both moved on?

Jason and Sam have finally found their way back to each other. While some have hoped that he had changed with making sure that she stays his main priority, Tuesday’s General Hospital may not have helped fans to believe that he has after all.