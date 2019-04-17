Britney Spears’ Mother Worries Fans With Cryptic Post After Singer Checks Into Mental Health Facility

Britney Spears reportedly checked into a mental health facility earlier this month to help her deal with the fact that her father’s health has been rapidly declining in the past few months. On Tuesday, her mother Lynne left fans wondering what exactly was going on when she posted a cryptic, religious image on her Instagram page.

The image showed a devout woman on her knees, and a quote sitting above the woman read “When God’s warriors go down on their knees, the battle is not over; it has just begun.” She also captioned the picture, “This is ‘Faith!'” which has left her daughter’s fans worried and panicking while also asking for answers, according to The Daily Mail.

“I really hope you are supporting Britney in trying to end this conservatorship. I really hope your ailing ex husband isn’t keeping your daughter somewhere against her will. [sic]” one fan wrote under Lynne’s post, referring to the fact that the pop star’s father Jamie has been acting as her conservator, handling her finances ever since her attorney resigned last month, all while battling a serious colon condition.

“I hope she’s doing ok & can finally be able to [be] free she deserves it!! We know [sic],” another chimed in, with Lynne liking many of Britney’s fans’ comments.

When the hitmaker experienced a very public meltdown back in 2007, lawyer Andrew Wallet became responsible for her finances, taking control of all things money-related. Now that he’s resigned, her father Jamie is temporarily in charge, but it appears that his hospitalization has “caused issue,” as per The Daily Mail. Britney has been struggling ever since his health started declining, and reportedly has trouble trusting people as she “has always relied on her dad to help her do ‘normal’ things.”

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, the blonde stunner was recently spotted leaving the mental health facility for the first time since checking in. Last Thursday, she was seen at a Los Angeles beauty salon, where she went for a pampering session. The 37-year-old sat among all the other clients as she got her roots and extensions retouched, with a source close to the singer claiming that she was “in better spirits” and “looking forward to getting her hair done.”

“Britney arrived with three people from her team this morning to get her blonde roots touched up and extensions retouched,” an eyewitness told E! News.

“Several people worked on Britney’s hair and were very quick and efficient to get her out of there as fast as possible,” the insider added.