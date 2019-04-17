Wendy Williams Explains How Finally Addressing Her Addiction Helped Her Gain Clarity In Other Aspects Of Life

'It’s one of the best things, honestly, that could have ever happened to me,' Wendy Williams says of her journey toward sobriety.

Wendy Williams has made a living through her talk show that discusses the details of other people’s lives. On the Wendy Williams Show, she gives her take on everything from celebrity feuds to relationship rumors. Her famous line is, “their news is our news.” Nevertheless, she probably didn’t expect that she would one day be the one whose own personal life struggles were dominating the news cycle. Williams has had a rough past couple of months as she previously opened up about living in a sober house to fight an addiction to alcohol. In addition, it was recently announced that she is filing for divorce from her husband Kevin Hunter, according to iHeartRadio.

Williams and Hunter were married for 22 years. In her book, the television host revealed that she had discovered that Hunter was unfaithful shortly after the birth of her son Kevin Hunter Jr., who is now 19-years-old. While the couple were able to work things out back then, there have been more rumors of infidelity surrounding their marriage in recent months. Hunter reportedly welcomed a baby with a mistress only weeks ago.

Now that she has officially split from her husband, Williams is back and ready for her next chapter in life. She intends to move out of the sober house in a few days and begin a new life free of addiction.

On Monday’s show, the television personality spoke about her ongoing journey toward sobriety but did not openly discuss her divorce. She hinted that there are some things in her life that she just isn’t ready to share with the world yet. However, she did state that finally confronting and dealing with her addiction allowed for her to sort out other aspects of her life as well.

“I have to tell you, you know, I’ve been dealing with issues with addiction, alcoholism, and I have a whole new life that I planned for myself and my son. Believe me you, when you lay in a room with no TV and four gray walls all day … this is my life in the sober house, it’s one of the best things, honestly, that could have ever happened to me. Addressing my sobriety, my addiction, head-on has really helped me sort out every single compartment of my life.”

Longtime fans were concerned about Williams when she was reportedly hospitalized for a relapse only days after announcing to the world that she was living in a sober house. Still, she was back on the show after the incident appearing as calm and collected as ever.