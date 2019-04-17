‘Outlander’ Season 5 Shares First Photos Of Caitriona Balfe & Sam Heughan In Costume

Fans get a first look at Claire & Jamie in their Season 5 wardrobe.

Fans of Outlander have months to go before the debut of Season 5, but the stars of the series have been posting photos to offer sneak peeks of the set and the costumes for the next chapter of the story of Claire and Jamie Fraser.

Town & Country says that Balfe and Heughan are photographed as Jamie and Claire in the forest in front of a wagon, plausibly near Fraser’s Ridge, North Carolina where the couple is building their life in Colonial America. Starz has confirmed that season five will be based on the fifth book in the Outlander series by writer Diana Gabaldon called The Fiery Cross.

Outlander executive producer Matthew B. Roberts provided some broad strokes about what will be covered in the upcoming season’s show.

“In Season Four, Jamie and Claire’s decision to remain in the New World changes the course of their life together. After being struck by the beauty of the North Carolina wilderness — untamed and uncultivated — they choose to call it home: Fraser’s Ridge.”

Also joining Jamie and Claire in North Carolina are daughter Brianna, husband Roger, and their infant son, as well as Aunt Jocasta nearby on her plantation (with her beau, Murtagh?).

But Roberts teases that freedom in the new world didn’t come easily for everyone and that the founding of the United States was won through blood and tears.

“However, what is a ‘dream’ for some is a ‘nightmare’ for others. Being at the center of the birth of America is often a bloody and violent and heartbreaking matter. Now, in Season Five, Jamie and Claire’s duty is not only to their loved ones, but to the community of settlers forming part of the ever-increasing Clan Fraser.”

Is the executive producer hinting at Brianna and Roger’s family increasing? Does the nightmare involve the return of Stephen Bonnet? Only time and the new season will tell!

But if the promise of a new season isn’t enough for all fans of the Outlander series, Gabaldon is also promising a ninth novel covering the story of Jamie and Claire to get everyone through this most recent “droughtlander,” according to The Inquisitr.

Gabaldon shared the title of the ninth book with fans on Twitter saying that fingers crossed, the book will be available soon.

“Yes! Book 9 (Go Tell the Bees That I am Gone) will be out in 2019, God willing and the Creek don’t rise…”

She also teased that the tenth book in the series will follow soon after number nine.