Meghan Markle Could Reportedly Face Even More Bashing By British Media By Refusing A Newborn Photoshoot

Most Americans knew about the British royal family in the pre-Markle days, but ever since the former actress wed Prince Harry, interest has increased tremendously. And it turns out that the British media can be pretty harsh towards the new Duchess, so much so that her famous friend Oprah even stepped in to defend Meghan. And The New York Times has taken note and revealed all of the complaints that the British media have against the royal couple.

An anonymous journalist noted, “This is the shattering of a tradition that goes back for decades. There is a price to be paid for that, and that price is mockery.”

The Sun complained that “The public has a right to know about the lives of those largely funded by their taxes. You can accept that, or be private citizens. Not both.”

Columnist Jan Moir said, “What is the point of royals unless we can celebrate their baby royals in a totally bonkers British orgy of bunting, popping corks and knitted bootees? Two or three days later, it just won’t be the same.”

This conflict brings to light the eternal struggle between royals and the British press. But it wasn’t too surprising for Markle fans to hear that she was opting to keep her birth private. As to what extent the British press will hound the Duchess and Harry for their decision still remains to be seen.

Kensington Palace say they want to celebrate in private first. https://t.co/UZPunptAsP — SPIN 1038 (@spin1038) April 11, 2019

And while the British media might bash Meghan and Harry, it doesn’t seem to faze their fan base. Their Instagram page, @sussexroyal, has over 4.7 million fans and counting. It’s hard to know what percentage of the fans are British or from other parts of the world.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are breaking tradition and the UK Press is NOT HAPPY!! Should we be entitled to know more about the Royal Baby? Or should it be kept private? @KristenScholer and I break it all down for you #CheddarLIVE pic.twitter.com/XsUVsVXNj6 — Baker Machado (@BakerMachado) April 16, 2019

But with that being said, there might be other reasons to keep the baby birth private. After all, Meghan’s half-sister, Samantha, has been promoting a tell-all book for months. She announced the drop date for the book would be this spring, which is just as vague as Kensington Palace’s announcement of Meghan’s expected due date. Perhaps by keeping the baby details private, Meghan will be able to enjoy peace and quiet, rather than worry about a new book coming out about her personal life.

Whatever the case, there’s plenty of Twitter fans that are surprised and dismayed at the British media’s backlash. And it’s possible that Prince Harry is keeping tabs on all of this, as he’s known to keep up with news stories about him.

The fact that people are genuinely losing their mind because Meghan Markle wants to keep her birth private is actually hilarious. How archaic? Imagine feeling entitled to seeing another woman’s baby. Grow up. — Mu (@Homeskillet07) April 13, 2019