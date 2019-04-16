Meghan Markle Fans Believe She Is Behind The Sussex Royal Instagram Account, Here’s Why

Could Meghan Markle herself be in charge of the brand new Sussex Royal Instagram account? Fans now suspect that the duchess — who gave up her personal social media accounts when she joined the British royal family — may be the one posting photos of her engagements with her husband, Prince Harry. The biggest clue boils down to British versus American vernacular, according to Entertainment Tonight.

Eagle-eyed royal watchers began to notice that the new account, @SussexRoyal, sometimes uses American spelling for certain terms. Accounts like Kensington Royal and Clarence House have always used British spellings. For example, while Americans traditionally utilize the letter “z” in words like “realize,” the British swap out the “z” for an “s.”

One post in particular last week highlighted a favorite charity of Meghan and Harry’s, Baby2Baby, which provides impoverished children with necessities. At the end of the post, the account referred to the charity as an “organization.”

Fans called out another post for a similar reason, noting that it used the word “re-energized” instead of “re-energised.”

It is important to note that there are also posts which use British spellings. For example, in Monday’s Instagram post revealing the positive impact that fans’ donations have had on the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s favorite charities, the word “organisations” is used more than once. Could it be possible that Meghan is only a part-time account manager?

The belief that Meghan is behind the account is not only about the use of “s” and “z,” though. British folk sometimes use different terms than Americans for the same products, Express reported. While Americans say “diapers,” for example, the British say “nappies.”

The Sussex Royal page once mentioned that Baby2Baby was able to provide “diapers” for over 5,000 children in need.

The final clue regards the Sussex Royal page’s use of emojis — something the other royal accounts never include.

Meghan and Harry’s Instagram page debuted in early April, immediately following the couple’s split from Kensington Palace. The account’s inaugural post, which included several photos from the duke and duchess’s past year, currently comes in at nearly 1.3 million likes.

Within six hours of going live, Sussex Royal gained over 1 million followers — breaking a Guinness World Record, according to Harper’s Bazaar. The account now has 4.7 million followers.

Big changes are happening for the royal family, as the couple is very close to welcoming their first child. The pregnant duchess is reportedly due at the end of April, although she and Harry have said that they will keep their baby’s birth private. The couple also recently moved into their new home at Frogmore Cottage, ahead of the baby’s arrival.