Anne Hathaway Maintains Personal Choice To Stop Drinking ‘Until My Kid Is Out Of The House’

Actress Anne Hathaway has revealed in a new interview with Boston Common Magazine that she will stop drinking “until my kid is out of the house.” Her son, Jonathan, is 3 years old. The actress wants her fans to know she is not admitting to having an issue with alcohol abuse.

Hathaway said to the magazine, as reported by Entertainment Tonight, “I didn’t put [a drink] down because my drinking was a problem; I put it down because the way I drink leads me to have hangovers and those were the problem. My last hangover lasted for five days. When I’m at a stage in my life where there is enough space for me to have a hangover, I’ll start drinking again, but that won’t be until my kid is out of the house.”

This is not the first time Hathaway has addressed the issue of drinking while parenting, and admitted her reasoning for giving up all alcohol in social situations may not work for everyone.

She noted her decision during a January appearance on The Ellen Show, telling show host Ellen DeGeneres that after a fun adult evening drinking rum with Serenity co-star Matthew McConaughey — and his wife, Camila Alves — Hathaway didn’t like the way she felt the next day, as she had to attend an important business meeting.

Hathaway, who is married to Adam Shulman, also noted to DeGeneres of her son, “I don’t totally love the way I [drink] and he’s getting to an age where he really does need me all the time in the mornings. I did one school run one day where I dropped him off at school, I wasn’t driving, but I was hungover and that was enough for me. I didn’t love that one.”

The actress will be seen in the upcoming film The Hustle — a venture which sees comedienne and actress Rebel Wilson co-star. The film is a remake of the classic Steve Martin film Dirty Rotten Scoundrels, with women replacing men in the lead roles.

Dirty Rotten Scoundrels is the story of two con artists competing to swindle an American heiress out of $50,000. The 1988 version was based on an even earlier 1964 film starring Marlon Brando and David Niven. That 1964 effort was titled Bedtime Story, and worked on the same premise.

Hathaway is an Academy Award-winning actress perhaps best known for her role in the film Les Miserables, for which she won a Supporting Actress Award in 2013. She has also starred in The Devil Wears Prada, The Princess Diaries, Ocean’s 8, Serenity, and Interstellar.

The Hustle will be released on May 10, 2019.