Tuesday’s ‘Days Of Our Lives’ Spoilers: Gabi Seduces Stefan

Days of Our Lives spoilers for Tuesday, April 16, 2019, reveal that there will be some crazy storylines happening with some of the soap opera’s many messy love connections.

According to a recent report by Soap Dirt, Days of Our Lives fans will watch as Gabi Hernandez (Camila Banus) begins her seduction of Stefan DiMera (Brandon Barash).

Gabi was asked to seduce Stefan by Brady Black (Eric Martsolf), who believed that turning Stefan’s attentions towards Gabi would help him convince Chloe Lane (Nadia Bjorlin) that she should move out of the DiMera mansion and leave her feelings for Stefan behind.

In addition, the plan also helps Gabi, who has been battling Stefan for control of her company, Gabi Chic. While Gabi claims that she has no romantic feelings for Stefan, only feelings of hatred, Brady pointed out that she has kissed Stefan in the past, and seemingly liked it. Now, she’ll turn on her charm yet again, and many fans believe that a Gabi and Stefan relationship is likely in the cards.

Elsewhere in Salem, Eric Brady (Greg Vaughan) will find out that his brother, Rex Brady (Kyle Lowder), and his fiancee, Sarah Horton (Linsey Godfrey), have officially set a wedding day. This will be a sore subject for Eric, who is head-over-heels in love with his brother’s soon-to-be wife. Although Sarah feels the same way about Eric, he’s decided he won’t come between the pair.

Previously on #DAYS, Sarah reveals to Rex that she kissed Eric.https://t.co/ZsCmioRrzb pic.twitter.com/Fz8X2qiaec — Days of our Lives (@nbcdays) March 30, 2019

However, Days of Our Lives viewers will see things get really awkward when Eric, a former priest, offers to officiate the wedding for the couple.

Meanwhile, SheKnows Soaps reports that Brady will freak out upon learning that Kate Roberts (Lauren Koslow) wants a job at Titan. As many fans will remember, Kate recently asked Victor if she could return to the company that she once helped him run.

Kate was a huge part of Titan’s success in the past, and tried to convince her former husband that she could help make the company great and powerful again.

However, Brady will have huge objections about this. Titan has been a messy over the past couple of years. There have been a revolving door of CEOs, which have included Brady himself, Sonny Kiriakis (Freddie Smith), and Chad DiMera (Billy Flynn). Now, Kate wants to step in and run things, and it could cause more drama in the Kiriakis family.

In the latest #DAYS, Will and Sonny get some shocking news.https://t.co/ZsCmioRrzb pic.twitter.com/2O38FML1kS — Days of our Lives (@nbcdays) April 11, 2019

Meanwhile, fans will watch as Will Horton (Chandler Massey) has a scary moment involving his health while at the hospital.

Days of Our Lives airs weekday afternoons on NBC.