‘American Idol’ Teasers: The Top 10 Perform Fan-Favorite Tunes On ‘Disney Night’

American Idol will take their newly-minted Top 10 performers and head to Disneyland Park in Anaheim, California on Sunday, April 21, for a special evening of performances s the remaining contestants continue to battle against one another to be crowned the winner of the ABC reality competition singing series.

The Top 10 contestants will head to The Happiest Place On Earth to prepare for the next phase of the competition. The finalists will be joined by celebrity mentor, actress Rebel Wilson, who will assist the hopefuls as they prep for what will ultimately be Disney-themed performances reported an ABC press release regarding the upcoming episode.

This popular concept, which is used by Dancing With the Stars during each of its seasons, will offer viewers a chance to relive the music of their favorite Disney classics via performances of iconic tunes. DWTS also airs on ABC, and Disney is a parent company of the network.

Judges Katy Perry, Luke Bryan, and Lionel Richie will each perform timeless Disney songs in Disneyland Park’s Fantasyland to inspire the hopefuls as they ready their tunes for judging by both the panel and America’s votes.

After being inspired by their magical surroundings, the Top 10 will then return to the American Idol stage in Los Angeles to perform their chosen Disney-inspired songs, as they attempt to move forward to the next stage of the competition.

Joining the Top 10 in their performances will be Broadway star and former Glee and Scream Queens star Lea Michele, who will perform the song “Under the Sea” from Disney’s The Little Mermaid. Playbill reported that Michele is pegged to star in the lead character of Ariel alongside actor Harvey Fierstein in The Little Mermaid—An Immersive Live-to-Film Concert Experience, which will play the Hollywood Bowl May 17 and 18.

Also appearing will be ABC’s Season 1 American Idol winner, Maddie Poppe, and runner-up Caleb Lee Hutchinson, who will sing a duet of a classic Disney song.

Following the performances, the show will kick off its simulcast once again in all time zones across the country, allowing viewers to be able to vote by text, via AmericanIdol.com/vote, and on the American Idol app during the show.

Results will be revealed at the end of the show in real time, across all time zones.

During the April 15 episode of the series, the Top 10 performers were revealed. They are Madison Vandenburg, Walker Burroughs, Jeremiah Lloyd Harmon, Wade Cota, Laci Kaye Booth, Laine Hardy, Alejandro Aranda, Uche, Dimitrius Graham, and Alyssa Raghu.

It was the end of the road for performers Evelyn Cormier, Riley Thompson, Eddie Island, and Ashley Hess.

American Idol airs on ABC.