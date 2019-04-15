Ariana Madix Claps Back On Instagram After Lala Kent Is Accused Of Stealing Stassi Schroeder’s Crown

What is she saying about who wears the crown?

Ariana Madix is fighting back against a fan who targeted Lala Kent for allegedly stealing Stassi Schroeder’s crown.

According to an April 12 report from Life & Style, the Vanderpump Rules drama began on Instagram at the end of last week. At that time, Kent shared a photo of herself wearing a crown as she posed on a street in Beverly Hills, California. Kent was pictured in a pair of fishnet biker shorts, a black blazer, and a pair of high heels.

“I’m so here for this,” Schroeder wrote in the comments section of Kent’s photo.

However, because Schroeder had been seen in a photo shared just beforehand — one which featured her wearing a crown — one fan joked that Kent had stolen the crown from Schroeder.

“Did she steal your crown?” the fan asked.

While the Instagram user likely didn’t mean to start any trouble between the women, Madix took it upon herself to set the record straight. She commented in order to make sure that everyone knows that she and her Vanderpump Rules co-stars all wear their own crowns, and don’t compete with one another at all.

“We don’t compete with each other,” she explained to the fan. “Anyone who does, isn’t a queen at all. Which is why we all are.”

As Vanderpump Rules fans well know, Schroeder has been featured on the show since its first season in 2013 — and Madix was added to the show in a full-time role for Season 3. As for Kent, she joined the show for Season 4 after landing a gig as a hostess at SUR Restaurant. Kent has maintained her role on the series ever since.

While Kent initially failed to hit it off with the women of the show, she ultimately won them over after Season 5. Throughout the sixth and seventh seasons of the series, she grew extremely close to a number of the women — and not just on-screen. As viewers can see on social media, Kent has a close relationship with her co-stars off-screen as well, and travels frequently with a number of her castmates. Her entourage includes Jax Taylor, Brittany Cartwright, and Scheana Marie, who she recently traveled with to Coachella.

Kent also treated the women of the show to a Season 7 cast trip to Solvang, California. There, she thanked them for supporting her after the 2018 death of her father, Kent Burningham.

To see more of the Vanderpump Rules cast, tune into new episodes of Season 7 this and every Monday night at 9 p.m. on Bravo TV.