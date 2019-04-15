Jordyn Woods & Kylie Jenner Reportedly Bumped Into Each Other At Coachella & Things Got Awkward

Fans of Jordyn Woods and Kylie Jenner were watching the highly-attended Coachella festival this weekend to see if the former best friends bumped into each other, and a source told Us Weekly that not only did they see one another at a private event but things got a little awkward.

Woods attended a party hosted by Bootsy Bellows with her mom, Elizabeth Woods, when she spotted Jenner and her pals — including Hailey Baldwin — seated at a cabana table close to where Woods and her mother were hanging out. The source shared that Woods looked “uncomfortable” when noticing her former friends and began making moves to get out of the joint as quickly as possible.

“Hailey and Kendall saw Jordyn and both gave her a stare. Jordyn was visibly uncomfortable by their reaction. As Jordyn was sitting, her and her mom were in a bit of an argument and she told her mom, ‘I don’t want to discuss this right now.'”

Following the stare-down, Woods reportedly began vocalizing that she was ready to leave, and she and her crowd left shortly after the interaction. Once they left, the insider shared that Jenner, Baldwin, and their squad became more social and started moving about the crowd more to mingle with those in attendance.

As Us further shared, prior to the awkward run-in, Woods appeared to be enjoying her time at the festival. She hung around with her longtime pal, Jaden Smith, and even joined him on stage for a surprise appearance during his performance, which delighted the crowd. Woods even snuggled up to a mystery man in attendance, seemingly enjoying his company and appearing as if she was well on her way putting the drama with the Kardashians and Khloe’s ex, Tristan Thompson, behind her.

It’s been a few months since the scandal broke and news spread that Woods allegedly hooked up with Thompson at an intimate after-party that took place in his house. Though the model sat down with Jada Pinkett Smith for an episode of Smith’s vlog Red Table Talk and denied that anything beyond a friendly, unpassionate kiss passed between the two, Jenner and Woods have put their friendship on hold, and Woods effectively moved out of Jenner’s guest house where she had been living for about a year.

An insider also told Us that although Jenner has been hanging with her extended friend group, which includes members of her team, Woods was like a sister to the Keeping Up With the Kardashians starlet, and that no friendship can compare to the one she shared with Woods.

“Jordyn was like a sister to her, and while she’s very close with her team and considers them her friends, she also knows they are employees and she pays them, so they have a different relationship,” the source revealed.